Korea Tourism Organization Signs MOU with Six Public Agencies to Strengthen Integrity at Overseas Offices

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) will work with six public agencies that operate overseas offices to jointly address ethical issues that may arise abroad. This is part of an effort to pool their experience in ethical management and establish common standards for practice in order to strengthen integrity at overseas offices.

KTO said on the 26th that it had signed an agreement on integrity and ethical management among public agencies operating overseas offices on the 23rd with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE), the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), and others. After the agreement was signed, the first working-level consultative meeting was also held at HiKR Ground, KTO's Seoul center.

Because overseas offices carry out local operations far from headquarters, managing ethical risks such as conflicts of interest and human rights violations is not easy. The six agencies plan to share their expertise and operational experience and, through this agreement, jointly address ethical risks that may arise in overseas operations.

The working-level consultative meeting discussed sharing each agency's ethical management activities and best practices, as well as benchmarking related systems and operating practices. It focused on preparing a joint declaration on ethical management and an implementation checklist for use at overseas offices, and considering campaigns to prevent conflicts of interest that take local conditions into account.

KTO President Park Seong-hyeok said, "KTO's overseas offices are the face of South Korea that people around the world encounter first as they dream of traveling to South Korea. By pooling the experience and know-how of the six agencies, we will take the lead in making South Korea a country that people around the world trust and visit."

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.