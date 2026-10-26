“Will cataract surgery make everything clear?”... If another eye condition is lurking, vision may not recover

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A cataract is a condition in which the lens, which functions like the eye’s camera lens, becomes cloudy. It is mainly caused by aging, but diabetes, long-term steroid use, trauma and uveitis can also cause cataracts to develop at a younger age or worsen rapidly. A recent overseas study also found that prolonged exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of cataracts.

Professor Kim Bo-kyung of the Department of Ophthalmology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital said, “The definitive treatment for cataracts is surgery to remove the natural lens and insert an artificial intraocular lens. However, if another eye condition is also present, the expected vision after surgery and the risk of complications can differ, so the timing and method of surgery should be decided carefully after a thorough preoperative evaluation.”

Typical symptoms include gradually worsening vision, glare, light scattering, reduced color contrast and progressive nearsightedness. If another eye condition is present, sudden vision loss, distorted vision in which objects appear bent, and visual field defects may occur. Acute glaucoma or uveitis may also be accompanied by pain and redness.

With an uncomplicated cataract, vision recovery is relatively easy to predict after the cloudy lens is removed. By contrast, if other conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular disease or uveitis are present, they may damage the retina or optic nerve, and vision may not recover as much as expected. In addition, the inflammatory response to surgery and changes in intraocular pressure may worsen an existing condition.

Those at particularly high risk include patients with macular degeneration or diabetic macular edema, patients whose glaucoma-related eye pressure is not stably controlled, patients with pseudoexfoliation syndrome, patients with recurrent uveitis, and patients with a low number of corneal endothelial cells. For patients who have previously undergone retinal or glaucoma surgery, have a history of eye injury, have weak zonules that support the lens, or have other systemic conditions such as diabetes, the need for combined surgery and the postoperative care plan should be tailored to the individual.

Diagnosis involves using a slit-lamp examination to assess the degree of clouding in the lens. Visual acuity, intraocular pressure, a fundus examination, optical coherence tomography (OCT) and visual field tests are also performed to assess the progression of the cataract and the activity of any accompanying eye conditions. The timing and sequence of surgery, as well as whether to perform combined surgery, are determined based on the test results.

In recent years, the range of lens options has expanded to include multifocal and astigmatism-correcting intraocular lenses, making it possible to choose a suitable lens based on a patient’s lifestyle, occupation and eye condition. However, when another eye condition is present, the condition of the retina and optic nerve must also be considered when selecting a lens.

If diabetic retinopathy has caused macular edema, intravitreal injection treatment may be needed before or after surgery. For patients with advanced glaucoma, combined cataract and glaucoma surgery may be considered. Patients with uveitis generally need to have their inflammation controlled for about three months before surgery to reduce the risk of complications. Patients whose retinal function has declined due to macular disease or other conditions are advised to avoid multifocal intraocular lenses, which can reduce the quality of their vision.

Patients undergoing complex cataract surgery should be alert to complications such as worsening macular edema, increased intraocular pressure, recurrent inflammation, corneal edema and delayed dislocation of the intraocular lens. Recovery may take longer and the risk of complications may be higher than for other patients, making regular postoperative monitoring and care just as important as preoperative planning.

Professor Kim Bo-kyung advised, “Rather than deciding the timing and method of surgery based only on a cataract diagnosis, it is important to first check whether there are hidden retinal, optic nerve or corneal conditions causing the vision loss.” She added, “Cataract surgery is not the end of treatment but the beginning of managing any accompanying eye conditions, so patients should work with a specialist to develop a systematic plan covering everything from intraocular lens selection to postoperative care.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Bo-kyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.