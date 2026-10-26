'In Search of the Drops of God': Korail Tourism Networks to Operate Special Train for Daejeon International Wine Expo

◇Poster for the 2026 Daejeon International Wine EXPO.

A sightseeing train will offer passengers a chance to experience all that wine, known as the “drops of God,” has to offer. The themed travel package combines food and regional tourism experiences with rail travel and will operate for just one day, adding to its special appeal.

According to Korail Tourism Networks (tentative name) on the 26th, the company will work with the Daejeon Tourism Organization to launch a special rail tour linked to the 2026 Daejeon International Wine EXPO on November 6. The special train for the Daejeon International Wine Expo will use the “Paldo Market Tour Train,” departing from Seoul Station and stopping at Yeongdeungpo, Suwon, Pyeongtaek and Cheonan stations before arriving at Daejeon Station. The program includes visits to tourist attractions in the morning and a visit to the wine festival in the afternoon after arriving in Daejeon by train. Passengers can choose one of three themed itineraries according to their preferences.

◇Scenes from the 2025 Daejeon International Wine EXPO.

The itineraries include “Gyejoksan Wellness Earthing & Wine Expo,” “Daejeon Alleyway Bread Stroll: A Fun Story & Wine Expo,” and “Wine Gets Tastier the More You Know! A Wine Expo with Wine Experts.” All participants will receive an admission ticket to the 2026 Daejeon International Wine EXPO and an Onnuri Gift Certificate. The admission ticket is worth 23,000 won, and the gift certificate is worth 10,000 won. The gift certificate can be used in Daejeon’s old downtown area. Prize events and recreational activities will also be held during the train journey.

The 2026 Daejeon International Wine EXPO is scheduled to take place from November 6 to 8 in and around the Daejeon Convention Center (DCC).

Song Gwang-seok, CEO of Korail Tourism Networks, said, “Building on the synergies of railway integration, we will introduce distinctive rail-tourism products linked to local communities.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.