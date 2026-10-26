Glaucoma and cataracts: How treatment and management differ

Cataracts and glaucoma have different treatment goals. Cataract surgery is considered when clouding of the lens causes enough difficulty in daily life. No medication has yet been proven to remove or reverse the clouding; the definitive treatment is surgery to remove the clouded lens and implant an artificial lens. The timing is not determined by visual acuity measurements alone; everyday difficulties such as glare, driving and reading are also taken into account.

The key to treating glaucoma is to lower intraocular pressure sufficiently to slow or stop the progression of optic nerve damage.

Pressure-lowering medications, laser treatment and various glaucoma surgeries are used. Treatment intensity is not determined by current intraocular pressure alone; a target pressure is set for each patient based on the extent of optic nerve damage and the rate of visual field progression. Glaucoma is a chronic disease that requires long-term follow-up. Even when intraocular pressure is well controlled, regular OCT imaging and visual field tests are needed to check for progression.

It is also common for cataracts to be found in people with glaucoma. It is easy to become concerned, but cataract surgery is possible in most cases. First, however, doctors need to assess whether intraocular pressure is stably controlled, how far the optic nerve and visual field damage have progressed, and what type of glaucoma the patient has. In advanced glaucoma, cataract surgery can improve reduced vision, but it cannot restore visual field that has already been lost. Patients and their families should have a thorough understanding of the extent of improvement they can expect from surgery.

The implications of surgery also vary depending on the type of glaucoma. In angle-closure disease, removing the thick lens and replacing it with a much thinner artificial lens deepens the anterior chamber and widens the anterior chamber angle, helping control intraocular pressure. It may also reduce the risk of an acute angle-closure attack. In open-angle glaucoma, intraocular pressure decreases somewhat after cataract surgery, but the extent varies from patient to patient. In advanced cases, cataract surgery alone may not bring pressure down to the target level, so minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) or trabeculectomy may also be performed, either at the same time or in stages. If the eye has already undergone filtering surgery, cataract surgery may affect the function of the filtering bleb, so the timing of surgery and control of inflammation must be planned with extra care.

Both conditions are associated with aging, and neither can be completely prevented. In particular, it is difficult to say definitively that lifestyle changes alone can prevent glaucoma. The focus should therefore be on identifying people at risk early and, for those who already have glaucoma, controlling intraocular pressure to inhibit its progression. Regular checkups are recommended for people with a family history, high intraocular pressure, high myopia, a history of eye trauma or prolonged steroid use. After age 40, it is a good idea to have a basic eye exam even if you have no symptoms. For cataracts, reducing exposure to ultraviolet light, quitting smoking and managing systemic conditions such as diabetes may help.

Ultimately, cataract surgery at the appropriate time can improve visual function. Because damage to the optic nerve from glaucoma is difficult to reverse, it is important to detect the disease before symptoms appear and prevent it from progressing. Do not attribute blurred vision solely to age; have the condition of the lens and optic nerve checked accurately.

Expert advice: Kim Seong-hyeon, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

Kim Seong-hyeon, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.