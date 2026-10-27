BLACKYAK expands brand in Japan on strength of its technology... steps up push into global outdoor market

BLACKYAK is moving to expand its brand in Japan’s outdoor market by leveraging its technological expertise. It has signed a five-year exclusive contract with a local distributor and will pursue sales of high-performance products alongside a licensing business tailored to the local market. The strategy goes beyond exporting products, combining local distribution networks with product planning to establish BLACKYAK as a global premium outdoor brand.

BLACKYAK said on the 26th that it recently signed an exclusive distribution and licensing agreement for the Japanese market with SHIFFON, a Japanese fashion and lifestyle company. Under the agreement, BLACKYAK will launch its high-performance “DNS Collection” next February, expanding into trekking and trail-running product lines. From the fall/winter 2027 season, it will also broaden its sales outlets to include outdoor and sports specialty stores.

BLACKYAK pursued distribution and licensing agreements simultaneously as part of its push into the Japanese market. The plan is to initially highlight the competitiveness of its high-performance products to consumers who enjoy specialized mountain activities, then broaden its customer base with licensed products that reflect Japanese consumers’ tastes. The two companies will jointly plan and develop the licensed products, which are scheduled to be introduced through fashion and lifestyle channels during 2027. Japan is said to have a large market, with a well-developed sporting goods industry related to mountain trails.

BLACKYAK plans to expand consumers’ experience into the everyday apparel market while maintaining its image as an outdoor brand, including through its distribution and licensing agreements. It will use the functionality required for mountain activities as a point of brand differentiation and improve consumer access through localized products and a range of sales channels. BLACKYAK has structured the agreement as a mid- to long-term partnership lasting five years. It appears to be pursuing the market with a mid- to long-term perspective that considers sustainability, rather than focusing only on short-term product sales.

BLACKYAK’s technological expertise is seen as a key reason for its confidence in pursuing the Japanese outdoor market. The company has built up expertise in mountain apparel technology through field tests in the Himalayas and other efforts. Its Japanese partner, SHIFFON, also has retail and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, as well as original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) capabilities. The emphasis, then, is on building the brand in the local market rather than simply securing sales outlets in the short term.

Kang Jun-seok, head of management strategy at BLACKYAK, said, “It is significant that the technological expertise we have built up through field tests in the Himalayas and elsewhere, and our competitiveness as a high-performance brand, have also been recognized in the Japanese market. Through our collaboration with SHIFFON, we will effectively convey BLACKYAK’s distinctive products and brand value to Japanese consumers and strengthen our position as a global premium outdoor brand.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.