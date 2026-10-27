“We’ll pay you 80 million won if you provide sperm”... Man in his 70s scammed out of 300 million won

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 70s was scammed out of more than 300 million won after being duped by an online woman’s offer of a large payment for providing sperm in Japan. The scammers were found to have posed as lawyers and demanded money for confidentiality and to unfreeze a bank account, among other things.

According to Japanese media outlet Mie TV, a man in his 70s identified as A, who lives in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, was offered 9 million yen (about 76 million won) in exchange for providing sperm while chatting with a woman he had met on social media.

A person claiming to be a lawyer hired by the woman later contacted the man through the messaging app LINE.

They demanded money, claiming that the man had to pay fees to maintain confidentiality or that the account where he was to receive the money had been frozen and needed to be unfrozen.

They were also found to have encouraged the man to make additional transfers, claiming that various procedures required fees.

The man believed what the other party told him and visited several convenience stores to buy electronic gift cards. From the preceding April 9 through July 18, he purchased a total of 571 cards. He sent the card numbers to the other party and also transferred cash separately.

But the man never received the promised 9 million yen. After eventually becoming suspicious, he consulted a practicing lawyer and reported the matter to police after learning it was a scam.

According to Mie Prefectural Police, the total amount lost was 38 million yen (about 320 million won).

Police are investigating the case as a special fraud. Local reports said the scheme resembled a typical romance scam, in which perpetrators build rapport online before asking for money.

A romance scam is a type of fraud in which perpetrators gain someone’s trust through social media or online messaging apps, then exploit romantic feelings or a sense of intimacy to extort money. One tactic, as in this case, is to promise a large compensation payment and then demand money upfront, citing taxes, fees or account issues.

Experts advise people to suspect fraud if someone they met online promises a large reward while demanding upfront fees under various pretexts.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.