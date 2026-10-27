“By the time symptoms appear, it may be too late”: Stroke patients top 650,000... One in 10 has a family history or other risk factors

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The number of stroke patients in South Korea has surpassed 650,000 and is rising sharply. Concerns are growing that people in potential risk groups—including those with a family history, who account for nearly one in 10—need to take proactive steps to manage their health.

According to data from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service, the number of stroke patients in South Korea—including those with cerebral hemorrhage or cerebral infarction—increased by about 6.2%, from 620,342 in 2021 to 658,660 in 2025. By sex, the number rose by 9.6% among men and 1.9% among women. By age group, patients aged 80 and older were the largest group among both men and women. The number of male patients aged 80 and older increased by 24.3%, from 61,881 to 76,908, while the number of female patients rose by 12.8%, from 92,266 to 104,097.

The risk of death from stroke is also high. In 2025 mortality statistics, cerebrovascular disease ranked fourth among causes of death, after cancer, heart disease and pneumonia, with 48.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the potential at-risk population is also substantial. According to 2024 health screening statistics, 1,175,514 of the 12,142,338 people who completed a medical questionnaire—about 9.7%—reported a family history of stroke in a parent, sibling or other family member. People with a family history are known to face a higher risk of stroke than those without one.

Kim Gyeong-min, director of the Korea Association of Health Promotion Health Screening Center (Busan Dongnae), explained, “Quite a few people put off additional tests despite having a family history because they have no particular symptoms at the moment.” Kim added, “By the time stroke symptoms appear, damage has often already progressed, and it may be too late. For people at risk, checking vascular health in advance while they are still symptom-free is the most reliable way to prevent it.”

◇After onset, the risk of lasting disability and death rises... More dangerous because there are no warning signs

Major causes of stroke include advanced age, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, smoking and excessive drinking. High cholesterol, obesity and lack of exercise are also major risk factors.

A stroke can have serious consequences. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s 2023 statistics on the incidence of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, the 30-day case fatality rate for stroke patients was 7.5%, and the one-year rate was 19.6%. Even those who survive often suffer serious lasting disabilities, including paralysis, speech disorders and cognitive decline.

The problem is that most strokes develop silently, without clear warning signs. By the time symptoms appear, brain damage may already have begun. Therefore, identifying and managing risk factors before a stroke occurs is the most effective preventive measure, and early detection through regular health screenings is especially important.

◇The carotid artery, a key vessel supplying the brain, is usually symptom-free even when narrowed

Carotid artery disease is a major risk factor for stroke that can be present without symptoms. The carotid arteries, which run along both sides of the neck, are key vessels that carry blood from the heart to the brain; about 80% of the blood flowing to the brain passes through them. When risk factors such as aging, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking persist, cholesterol and other substances build up along the inner vessel walls, forming atherosclerotic plaques.

The resulting narrowing of the blood vessels is called carotid artery stenosis, and it reduces blood flow to the brain. If fragments of plaque, or a blood clot that forms on it, break off and block a blood vessel in the brain, this can lead to an ischemic stroke.

Carotid artery disease is characterized by progressing without noticeable symptoms. Even when the vessels are at least half narrowed, there are often no clear symptoms, so many cases are detected through testing. According to the Korean Stroke Society, strokes occur each year in around 1–3.4% of patients with asymptomatic carotid artery stenosis. The number of patients receiving treatment is also rising. According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service, the number of patients with carotid artery occlusion or stenosis increased by 39.9%, from 113,794 in 2021 to 159,163 in 2025.

◇Early detection of ‘asymptomatic risk factors’ with carotid ultrasound and brain MRI

Regular testing is essential to identify risk factors that produce no symptoms. One common test is carotid ultrasound. An ultrasound probe is placed on the neck to check the thickness of the vessel walls, whether plaques are present and their condition, and the extent of any narrowing.

Treatment and management depend on the degree of stenosis. If the narrowing is not severe, patients are generally treated with medication and monitored. However, surgery or a procedure should be considered if the stenosis is 50% or greater and the patient has experienced symptoms such as a transient ischemic attack or cerebral infarction within the past six months.

Checking the structure of the blood vessels with carotid ultrasound and, at the same time, examining changes in the brain with MRI can provide a more accurate assessment of stroke risk. This is also very helpful for detecting signs of small cerebral infarctions that may have gone unnoticed in the past, as well as abnormalities in the brain’s blood vessels.

◇Combine lifestyle changes with regular testing

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking are among the main threats to vascular health and require careful management. Eating foods rich in unsaturated fatty acids can help lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, which impedes blood circulation. A low-fat, low-salt diet and at least 30 minutes of aerobic exercise a day can also help. People with obesity should lose weight, and smokers should quit.

Director Kim Gyeong-min emphasized, “Carotid artery stenosis is usually symptom-free until the disease has progressed considerably. If you have a family history of stroke or risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol, it is advisable to check the condition of your blood vessels with carotid ultrasound or similar tests even if you have no symptoms.” Kim added, “Even if stenosis or plaque is found during testing, starting medication and making lifestyle changes early can help prevent the condition from progressing to a stroke. Regular follow-up and ongoing management are therefore extremely important.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.