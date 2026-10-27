“Wasn’t cystitis a women’s disease?” Male cystitis cases rise 10%... symptoms include residual urine sensation and painful urination

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cystitis is commonly known as a disease that primarily affects women. But cases among men have recently been increasing, warranting caution.

Cystitis is a type of urinary tract infection, usually caused when bacteria enter the bladder through the urethra and trigger inflammation. Women are relatively more prone to cystitis because their urethras are shorter than men’s, an anatomical feature that makes it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder. But men are not immune to cystitis either.

According to cystitis statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of male patients rose by about 9.7%, from 98,759 in 2021 to 108,345 in 2025. Since men can also develop cystitis, it is important to identify the cause through an accurate diagnosis if related symptoms appear.

Cystitis is usually caused by bacteria such as E. coli entering the bladder through the urethra. Our bodies expel bacteria through urination and suppress infection through various defense mechanisms, including the urinary tract lining. But if bacteria multiply or problems arise with the passage of urine, an infection can develop.

Men are relatively less likely than women to develop cystitis, but when they do, it is important to check for related causes and underlying conditions. Prostatitis, an enlarged prostate, urinary stones and urethral stricture can cause difficulty urinating or obstruct the flow of urine. If urine is not fully emptied from the bladder and remains there, the risk of infection may increase. Diabetes and catheter use can also be risk factors for urinary tract infections.

Key symptoms of cystitis include painful urination, frequent urination, a sudden, urgent need to urinate, and a sensation that urine remains in the bladder after urinating. Pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen may also occur, and blood may be present in the urine.

However, these symptoms can also occur with other urinary tract conditions, making it difficult to distinguish between diseases based on symptoms alone. If urinary problems persist, it is therefore important to visit a medical facility to determine the exact cause. Prompt medical attention is especially necessary if systemic symptoms such as fever or chills occur, or if the person is unable to urinate at all.

A urine test is used to check for cystitis, and a urine culture may be performed if needed. In men, doctors also assess factors such as prostate infection and difficulty urinating, and provide appropriate treatment, including antibiotics, based on test results and the patient’s condition. If there are underlying conditions such as a prostate infection, the treatment method and duration may vary.

Oh Seung-yeop, head of the Department of Urology at Daedong Hospital and a urology specialist, explained, “Various factors, including prostate disease and urinary tract obstruction, can contribute to cystitis in men, so it is important to determine the exact cause when urinary symptoms occur. In particular, if symptoms recur or systemic symptoms such as fever or chills develop, the possibility of an infectious disease other than simple cystitis should also be considered.” He went on to emphasize, “Do not ignore urinary problems. It is important to visit a medical facility to identify the exact cause and receive appropriate tests and treatment for that cause.”

To help prevent cystitis and maintain urinary tract health, it is advisable to drink enough fluids and maintain regular urination habits, including not holding urine for too long. It is also important to maintain good personal hygiene and watch for unusual symptoms after urinating, such as a sensation of residual urine, frequent urination or painful urination.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Department head Oh Seung-yeop

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.