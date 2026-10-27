10-year-old girl goes to hospital with stomach pain, found to be six months pregnant; 33-year-old stepfather arrested

File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 10-year-old girl in Argentina who went to the hospital complaining of abdominal pain was found to be six months pregnant, a discovery that has shocked people.

According to local media outlets including Infobae, a 10-year-old girl identified as A, who lives in Colonia Dora in Argentina’s Santiago del Estero Province, recently went with her mother to a local hospital after her abdominal pain worsened. They thought it was ordinary stomach pain, but during the examination, she was found to be approximately six months pregnant.

Given the seriousness of the situation, medical staff reported it to the authorities. The girl was later reported to have said during the investigation that she had been sexually assaulted by her 33-year-old stepfather, B, who lived with her mother.

Investigators immediately arrested B. They also seized his mobile phone to secure evidence.

In an interview with a local broadcaster, the victim’s grandmother said she had warned her daughter not to leave the girl alone with her stepfather. She added that her daughter had met the man online before they began dating.

The victim’s teacher also told local media that the girl had generally been quiet and attended school as usual, and that the teacher had not noticed any particular warning signs before then. The authorities are working to establish the specific circumstances of the case based on relevant statements and evidence.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.