Volkswagen Golf GTI marks 50th anniversary with 100-unit limited edition

Volkswagen Group Korea's Golf GTI Dark Moss Limited Edition, limited to 100 units in Korea. Photo courtesy of Volkswagen Group Korea.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Volkswagen Golf GTI's global launch and the 20th anniversary of its launch in Korea. First introduced in 1976, the Golf GTI combined the practicality of a hatchback with dynamic driving performance and has sold at least 2.3 million units worldwide. Volkswagen Group Korea is unveiling the Dark Moss Limited Edition, limited to 100 units in Korea.

The Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0 TSI gasoline turbo engine and a seven-speed DSG transmission, producing 245 horsepower and 37.7 kg·m of maximum torque. It delivers maximum torque at 1,750–4,300 rpm, and its certified combined fuel economy is 10.8 km per liter. The Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM), an integrated chassis and drivetrain control system, coordinates features such as the vehicle stabilization system and differential lock to improve cornering stability and agility. In Individual mode, the damper damping force can be adjusted across up to 15 levels.

The exterior pairs the signature GTI red strip and honeycomb-pattern grille with IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. For the first time on a Golf GTI, the front emblem features an illuminated logo. The car also comes with 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels and a black roof.

Volkswagen's high-performance hatchback, the Golf GTI. Photo courtesy of Volkswagen Group Korea.

Volkswagen's high-performance hatchback, the Golf GTI. Photo courtesy of Volkswagen Group Korea.

The interior comes standard with Vienna leather sport seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, a head-up display, and a 12.9-inch MIB4 infotainment system. A panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon sound system are also standard. The IQ.DRIVE driver assistance system supports acceleration, braking and steering, as well as maintaining distance from the vehicle ahead. Park Assist Plus and a 360-degree camera help with parking.

The Dark Moss Limited Edition, now available for preorder ahead of its official launch in Korea this November, adds black roof, side mirrors and front strip accents to its exclusive Dark Moss Green color. It also features an ArtVelours steering wheel and floor mats with an illuminated GTI logo. The engine, transmission and chassis control technology are the same as in the existing model.

The Golf GTI is priced at 52.75 million won and the limited edition at 54.25 million won, including VAT and based on a 5% individual consumption tax. Limited-edition customers will receive a welcome kit and a numbered plate engraved with a unique number. In addition to a warranty extension to five years or 150,000 km, the company will cover up to 500,000 won of the deductible per claim, for up to five claims, if an accident-damaged vehicle is repaired through insurance at an official service center within the first year after delivery. A special financing promotion in partnership with Hana Capital Co., Ltd. is also available.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.