“Too good at soccer—so the police were called?”... Claims clash over 3-year-old soccer prodigy

Photo: TMZ

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Police said they responded after a league official reported a dispute with a player’s parents.

A dispute involving a 3-year-old boy at a youth soccer match in the United States has sparked controversy, with police also responding to the scene.

The boy’s family claims he was kicked out of the league because he was too good at soccer.

According to U.S. media outlets including TMZ, Nevada, a 3-year-old boy who lives in Florida, played with other children in a soccer league run by i9 Sports, a local youth sports organization.

A video shared by the boy’s family on social media showed Nevada dribbling past opposing players and scoring a goal.

The video later showed police officers arriving at the field.

The boy’s father then expressed frustration, saying, “Other parents called the police because the child was too good at soccer.”

The father claimed that other parents complained Nevada held onto the ball for too long and did not pass to his teammates. The family later said the boy had been kicked out of the league and that his registration fee had been refunded.

However, the police account differs from the family’s claims.

Police said a youth league official requested that they respond, reporting that a disturbance had broken out between league management and a player’s parents. According to police, the league asked the family to leave the field and also offered to refund their participation fee.

As the controversy spread, i9 Sports, the league’s governing organization, said it was taking the concerns seriously and had launched its own investigation, including contacting the family and hearing from those involved.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.