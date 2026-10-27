LOTTE to open entries on the 28th for preliminary round of recruitment-linked AI contest 'AX Challenge 2026'

◇ Poster for the LOTTE AX Challenge 2026. Image provided by LOTTE

LOTTE will begin accepting entries on the 28th for the preliminary round of its AI competition, the LOTTE AX Challenge 2026.

The LOTTE AX Challenge 2026 is being held at the group level in connection with recruitment to secure hands-on AX talent with AI capabilities. Seven companies are participating: LOTTE WELLFOOD, LOTTE Chilsung Beverage, LOTTE Chemical, LOTTE Home Shopping, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, LOTTE INNOVATE and FUJIFILM Korea. OpenAI, which is providing technical support, will supply an environment for developing AI agents and also take part in judging.

Applications for the preliminary round will be accepted from the 28th through the 4th of next month. Anyone with the ability to plan and develop AI agents may participate, regardless of educational background or age. Applicants must choose one of the seven challenges set by participating affiliates and submit a proposal outlining a solution, along with a portfolio.

The finals, to be held on the 24th and 25th of next month at the Osan Campus of the LOTTE Human Resources Development Institute, will have participants develop AI agents based on their proposals. The three main evaluation criteria are the suitability of the proposed solutions, the quality of the AI agents and the participants' ability to use AI technology. A total of seven final award winners selected through judging will receive a total of 20 million won in prize money. They will also receive the benefit of an internship with the possibility of conversion to regular employment if they apply through LOTTE Group's hands-on recruitment track, the I'M (I'm Mania) track.

A LOTTE representative said, "We will actively support outstanding AI talent so they can grow into key talent who will lead LOTTE's AX."

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.