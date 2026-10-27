Eulji University Medical Center to Host Medical Symposium on ‘Future Healthcare with AI’ for Its 70th Anniversary

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] To mark its 70th anniversary, Eulji University Medical Center is preparing an academic forum to discuss the changes artificial intelligence (AI), data and digital technology will bring to healthcare settings, and the direction future healthcare should take.

Eulji University Medical Center announced on the 27th that it will hold the “Eulji University Medical Center 70th Anniversary Medical Symposium” on the 30th at the Sapphire Ballroom of The Grand Lotte Seoul in Jung District, Seoul.

Under the theme “Future Healthcare with AI,” the symposium will bring together experts from Korea and abroad as AI, data and digital technologies are rapidly introduced into healthcare settings. They will examine changes in healthcare and new possibilities, and explore the direction future healthcare should take.

The symposium will consist of a keynote address, Sessions 1, 2 and 3, and a luncheon session. The sessions will cover a range of topics, from the intersection of AI and healthcare to medical data and digital healthcare, the use of AI in real-world clinical settings, and changes in future healthcare.

The keynote address will first survey the changes that advances in AI technology will bring to healthcare and society, as well as the broad trends shaping future healthcare.

In Keynote Address 1, Professor Seo Jun-beom of Asan Medical Center will deliver a talk titled “Ten Years of Artificial Intelligence: The Future of Medical Innovation.” He will examine the changes rapidly advancing AI technology has brought to healthcare over the past 10 years and outline the directions and possibilities for AI to drive medical innovation in the future.

In Keynote Address 2, Professor Jaeseung Jeong of KAIST will speak on the development of AI technology and the future of humanity, society and healthcare, examining shifts in the medical paradigm in the age of AI and new possibilities.

Session 1, titled “Healthcare Led by Data: From Policy to Hospital-Based Medical Strategies,” will discuss the direction of healthcare data and AI-related medical policy.

Professor Park Hyun-young of Nowon Eulji University Hospital and Professor Seo Jun-beom of Asan Medical Center will serve as moderators. Park Jeong-hwan, director of the Medical AI and Data Policy Division at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, will present “AI-Based Medical Strategies and Future Challenges.” Lee Dae-yeon, head of the Biobank Division at the National Institute of Health of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, will present “The Present and Future of the Collection and Sharing Platform for Healthcare Research Data (CODA).” Professor Kim Hyun-chang of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Yonsei University will then present on “The Vision of the Digital Health Research Institute and Data-Driven AI Medical Strategies.”

Session 2, titled “The State of Medical AI: Clinical Applications and Outcomes in Hospital Settings,” will examine AI technologies being used in real-world healthcare settings and examples of their clinical application.

Professor Park Chang-min of Seoul National University Hospital and Park Jeong-hwan, director of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Medical AI and Data Policy Division, will serve as moderators. Professor Sun Hyun-woo of Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital will present on “AI-Based Rapid Response Systems and Early Identification of Critically Ill Patients”; Professor Park Sung-ho of Asan Medical Center will speak on “The Role of AI in Radiology”; and Professor Jeong Yo-seop of Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital will present on “Next-Generation AI Pathology Diagnosis Enabled by Multicenter Integrated Digital Pathology.”

Session 3, moderated by Koonho Rha, head of Naver’s Healthcare Research Institute, and Professor Cha Won-cheol of Samsung Medical Center, will explore the latest trends in robotic surgery, humanoid robots, AI-based medical systems and patient care under the theme “Integration and Evolution of AI- and Robot-Based Healthcare Systems.”

Rha will discuss “The Present and Future of Robotic Surgery: The Era of Physical AI,” while Kim Ji-woong, a PhD from Stanford University, will outline directions for the development of medical robots in a talk titled “Generalist Robots for Healthcare: from Surgical Robots to Humanoid.” Professor Cha Won-cheol of Samsung Medical Center will then speak on “Dx to Ax: Samsung Medical Center’s Journey,” and Professor Kang Min-su of Eulji University will present on “Using Artificial Intelligence in Patient Care Systems,” sharing examples and possibilities for the use of AI-based medical systems and AI in patient care.

The luncheon session will also examine the scope of medical AI applications from hospitals to homes under the theme “Applications of VUNO’s Medical AI: From Hospital to Home.” Professor Lee Jun-hyuk of Nowon Eulji University Hospital will serve as moderator, and VUNO Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Joo Sung-hoon will introduce real-world applications of medical AI and directions for its development, before exchanging views with attendees during a Q&A session.

In his congratulatory remarks, Eulji Foundation Chairman Park Joon-young is expected to stress that Eulji University Medical Center, marking its 70th anniversary, should prepare for its next 100 years by building on the healthcare and educational capabilities it has accumulated over the past 70 years.

He is expected to set out a future direction that will make active use of AI, data and digital technologies to enhance the competitiveness of future healthcare, while continuing to uphold the Eulji Foundation’s core values of “love for humanity and respect for life” amid a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

Earlier this year, as the foundation marked its 70th anniversary, Chairman Park presented a vision for it to take a leading role in shaping the future of healthcare in South Korea, building on the achievements of the past 70 years.

The symposium is significant in that it will go beyond discussing AI technology itself to examine how AI is being used across diverse areas of healthcare, including medical imaging, medical data, digital healthcare and clinical practice.

Experts from not only the medical community but also science and technology, policy and industry will take part and discuss the changes and challenges facing healthcare in the age of AI, exploring the direction future healthcare should take from multiple perspectives.

Eulji University Medical Center has organized the symposium as both an academic event commemorating its 70th anniversary and a forum for discussing future healthcare strategies as it prepares for its next 100 years.

Building on the healthcare and educational capabilities it has accumulated over the past 70 years, the center plans to respond proactively to the rapidly changing healthcare environment and use AI, data and digital technologies to realize patient-centered future healthcare.

A representative of Eulji University Medical Center said, “To mark our 70th anniversary, we have created a meaningful opportunity to discuss the direction of future healthcare with experts, focusing on AI, data and digital technologies that will lead the future of healthcare.” The representative added, “We hope this will be an opportunity to share the diverse experiences and knowledge of experts from Korea and abroad and explore new possibilities in healthcare.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.