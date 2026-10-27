“Will hijack a plane” text message prompts passenger jet to turn back shortly after takeoff

File photo. Credit: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger jet turned back shortly after takeoff after a text message found on a passenger’s phone was suspected of containing a hijacking threat.

According to CBS News and other U.S. media outlets, United Airlines Flight 1681 was headed from Nevada to New Jersey on the night of the 24th, local time, when it returned to its point of departure. There were 150 passengers and six crew members on board.

The flight turned back after a crew member spotted a text message on the phone screen of a passenger in their 20s that appeared to threaten to hijack the aircraft. The crew member did not confront the passenger directly, but alerted the cockpit. The pilots reported to air traffic controllers in the control tower that the passenger was sending a text message saying they would hijack the aircraft.

In radio communications with air traffic control, the pilot explained that the passenger had not noticed the situation, so no separate attempt had been made to restrain the passenger. The crew responded according to safety procedures, and the aircraft turned back.

The aircraft turned back shortly after takeoff, but because it was carrying a large amount of fuel, it did not land immediately. Instead, it circled in the air to burn off fuel before landing.

Police arrested the passenger on suspicion of making threats related to terrorist acts or transmitting false information. He is being held in a detention center while under investigation.

Some media outlets reported that the message contained wording threatening to hijack the aircraft and cause a specific row of seats to crash. However, it is not known who received the message or how it was sent.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.