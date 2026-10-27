Professor Kim Jae-yong of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital elected chairman of the Korean Neurosurgical Society: “I will do my utmost to improve the quality of healthcare”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Kim Jae-yong of the Department of Neurosurgery at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital was elected the 23rd chairman of the Korean Neurosurgical Society at its 66th Fall Academic Conference and General Assembly, held on the 15th. His two-year term will begin in November 2028. Until he takes office, he is expected to carry out duties including international cooperation as chairman-elect. Founded in 1961, the Korean Neurosurgical Society is the leading academic organization for neurosurgery in Korea. It includes 13 subspecialty societies, including the Korean Brain Tumor Society and the Korean Spinal Neurosurgery Society, as well as five branches, and has about 3,800 full members. It has been at the forefront of advancing neurosurgery through the training and education of neurosurgeons, academic conferences in Korea and abroad, and research, particularly in emergency, critical and essential care, which is directly linked to saving lives.

Professor Kim is a world-renowned authority on brain tumors in the field of neurosurgery. After holding key positions, including executive director and director of academic affairs at the Korean Brain Tumor Society, he served as the society’s president. He has also served on the editorial board of the society’s official journal, Brain Tumor Research and Treatment, and as deputy secretary-general of the organizing committee for the 2021 conference of the World Neuro-Oncology Society. He currently serves as director of academic affairs at the Korean Neurosurgical Society.

He was elected chairman in recognition of his contributions to the academic advancement of neurosurgery through his work on the global stage, including participation in international, multicenter collaborative research to develop treatment strategies for malignant brain tumors.

Professor Kim said, “I feel a profound sense of responsibility as I take the lead in advancing neurosurgery at the heart of emergency, critical and essential care that protects the lives and safety of the public.” He added, “I will work to train neurosurgical specialists and further promote academic exchanges, including international joint research, to expand treatment options for intractable diseases and lead improvements in the quality of healthcare.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jae-yong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.