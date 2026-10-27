“I’m wearing clothes today”... Politician in her 60s sparks controversy after appearing in underwear again

Photo: Taiwan Sounds, United Daily News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A female candidate for local council in Taiwan drew attention after appearing in her underwear at a ballot-number drawing.

She has also previously made her political views known at election draws while undressed.

According to Taiwanese media outlets Taiwan Sounds and United Daily News, Liu Shufang, 66, a candidate for city council in Kaohsiung’s 4th electoral district, attended a ballot-number drawing held at the Kaohsiung City Election Commission on the morning of the 27th. A well-known political activist in Kaohsiung and an independent candidate, she is also nicknamed “Picket Sign Big Sister” for campaigning with a placard at major intersections.

Candidate Liu arrived at the event with an election flag wrapped around her upper body and styled like a skirt. When she took it off, she was left wearing only white underwear, with a short piece of cloth bearing the words “Taiwan Independence” covering her chest. She wore a short white mesh skirt on her lower half.

Police who saw this immediately surrounded Candidate Liu and told her to get dressed again. Seven or eight officers stayed close to her and accompanied her into the venue to prevent her from taking her clothes off again.

Candidate Liu explained that her outfit was intended to put forward the view that people should be supported in their old age, middle-aged people should be able to secure a place to live, and Taiwan should be independent.

But Candidate Liu’s actions continued at the drawing. After the host called her name three times and urged her to draw a number, she took off her outer garment again and went onstage wearing only white underwear and the cloth bearing the words “Taiwan Independence.” Shouting, “Today, I’m wearing clothes rather than taking them off,” she unfurled an election flag she had made herself to publicize her political views. She then drew number 4.

This was not the first time Candidate Liu had expressed her political views by taking off her clothes at an election draw. At the ballot-number drawing for the 2015 Legislative Yuan election, she also took off her outer garment and made her case in red underwear. At the 2018 local council election draw, she draped an election flag over herself like a dress and tried to take off her clothes, prompting election officials to cover her with a large piece of cloth.

According to local reports, this is Candidate Liu’s eighth run for office. She has described Taiwan independence as her lifelong belief while also saying she hopes there will be no war in Taiwan.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.