Two-track strategy of everyday-relatable and informative content... Chong Kun Dang Health’s I’mVita wins the Food Category Grand Prize at the 2026 Korea SNS Awards

◇ I’mVita Instagram. Image provided by Chong Kun Dang Health

I’mVita, Chong Kun Dang Health’s vitamin-specialty brand, won the Food Category Grand Prize at the 2026 Korea SNS Awards.

This past April, I’mVita revamped its official Instagram channel, shifting from relatable cartoon content for office workers to a wellness magazine promoting vitality in everyday life, and strengthened its informational content tailored to consumers’ tastes and lifestyles.

The content was divided into everyday-relatable and informative formats to encourage sharing and saving, and provided practical information for daily life, including micro-routines and fact-checks about vitamins.

The brand also expanded engagement with followers and everyday touchpoints by sharing after-work notification stories, discount links via DM, and vacation images every Friday.

In the four months after the revamp, the average number of saves per post rose about 1.9 times compared with the year before the revamp, while the average number of comments and the number of follows generated per post each increased about threefold.

More recently, the “Recharging” content created in collaboration with influencers has also been drawing users’ empathy and participation by weaving the brand’s message into real people’s lifestyles and stories, rather than delivering it one-way.

Now in its 16th edition, the Korea SNS Awards is hosted and organized by the Korea Social Content Promotion Association. It is a leading national social media awards program that comprehensively evaluates how businesses and public institutions use social media and recognizes outstanding examples of active communication with customers.

A representative of the I’mVita marketing team at Chong Kun Dang Health said, “I’mVita’s Instagram has focused on creating a wellness channel where consumers can access health information without feeling burdened, return to it when they need it, and share it with people around them.” The representative added, “We will continue to strengthen our relationships with consumers through useful and enjoyable content that connects everyday vitality with health.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.