Korea Life Insurance Association and Korea Inclusive Finance Agency launch nationwide campaign to help people find unclaimed insurance benefits

The Korea Life Insurance Association is launching a nationwide joint campaign with the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency to help people find unclaimed insurance benefits.

Unclaimed insurance benefits are amounts that have been confirmed as payable but have not been claimed. The main reasons include people not knowing that the benefits are due or leaving them unclaimed because they believe a high interest rate will continue to apply after the policy matures.

As of the end of last year, unclaimed insurance benefits totaled about 10.3 trillion won, continuing a downward trend from 12.4 trillion won at the end of 2022 to 12.1 trillion won at the end of 2023 and 11.2 trillion won at the end of 2024.

About 3.247 trillion won in unclaimed insurance benefits found their way to their owners during 2025.

The association and the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency plan to actively promote how to use the official ‘Find My Insurance’ service, where people can check their insurance policy records and look up and claim unclaimed benefits.

With cooperation from the Financial Services Commission and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, insurance companies support refunds by mailing notices to the latest addresses for policyholders and others, or by sending mobile notifications.

This year in particular, they will step up offline outreach in partnership with consumer groups, demonstrations on how to check for unclaimed benefits, and searches of insurance policy records, targeting older people who are not familiar with using digital financial services.

To help prevent personal information from being collected through similarly named websites and apps, the campaign will urge people to verify that they are using the official service. It will also be promoted through various channels, including apartment elevators, insurance company customer service centers, YouTube and Naver Blog.

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.