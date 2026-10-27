Player Wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitor Sparks Controversy with Visit to National Team Training Ground: “Too Lenient on Criminals”

Photo: News.com, Newswire

Australian rugby league star Manase Fainu, 28, who is serving an eight-year sentence after a knife attack, appeared at a Tonga national team training session ahead of his parole. He was reportedly granted temporary leave from prison to attend the event while wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

According to Australian outlet News.com, Fainu, a former hooker for the Manly Sea Eagles, attended a Tonga team fan event at Wentworth Park in Sydney on the 27th (all times local). The Tonga team was training there ahead of its Rugby League World Cup match against Samoa on November 1.

Fainu spent time near the training ground with Tonga team staff, acquaintances and fans. He was wearing an electronic monitoring device on his ankle. Fainu previously played for Tonga’s national team, and his younger brother, Ratu Fainu, is also competing in this World Cup as a member of the Tonga squad.

Fainu is due to be released on parole on the 30th. He was charged with stabbing a man during a fight outside an event held at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wattle Grove, southwestern Sydney, in October 2019. In 2022, a jury found him guilty of causing injury with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and the court sentenced him to eight years in prison.

During the incident, Fainu stabbed the victim in the back and near the shoulder blade with a steak knife. The victim suffered a punctured lung and internal bleeding. Fainu consistently maintained his innocence, but in 2023 the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to have his conviction overturned.

Local internet users have criticized Fainu’s appearance at the training ground wearing an electronic ankle monitor, saying, “The sports world is far too lenient on criminals,” “It’s inappropriate for someone who committed a serious crime to be roaming around,” and “The team officials who allowed him to attend seem far too complacent.”

Meanwhile, Fainu drew attention as a promising prospect in Australian rugby league while playing for the Manly Sea Eagles in 2018–2019. His playing career was interrupted by the knife incident, and his last game for Manly was in the 2019 playoffs.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Manase Fainu at the training ground wearing an electronic ankle monitor. Photo: News.com, Newswire

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.