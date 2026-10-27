Three in four European pilots say they’ve “briefly dozed off in the cockpit”... half say they “fly while tired”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Around three in four pilots at European airlines have experienced briefly falling asleep without realizing it due to fatigue while flying, a survey has found.

According to the British outlet the Daily Mail, the European Cockpit Association (ECA) surveyed about 7,200 pilots. Of the respondents, 76.8% said they had experienced at least one microsleep while on flight duty in the four weeks before the survey.

Microsleep is a phenomenon in which a person feels awake but actually loses consciousness and falls asleep for a very brief time. It usually feels like briefly closing and opening one’s eyes, and is characterized by being so brief that people nearby may still notice the person was dozing.

Microsleep during a flight can affect pilots’ situational judgment and reaction time, making it a potential safety risk.

The pilots’ fatigue is attributed to a combination of factors, including insufficient rest, irregular work schedules, jet lag from long-haul flights, and pressure to extend flight schedules. Some 38.8% of survey respondents said they did not usually get enough rest to prevent cumulative fatigue, or that their rest was always insufficient.

A considerable number of pilots said they continued flying despite feeling fatigued. Some 24% said they continued working without notifying their company even when they judged that fatigue made it difficult to perform their normal flight duties. By contrast, only 37.2% said they actually reported themselves unfit to fly when they judged that fatigue made flying difficult.

Nearly half of the pilots said they had operated a flight during the three months before the survey even though their fatigue meant they should not have flown. Some 47% worried that management might react negatively if they reported fatigue to their company. Just 11.9% said they trusted their airline’s fatigue reporting system.

Differences were also found by airline type. Among pilots at low-cost airlines, only 15.6% said their airline managed fatigue risks appropriately.

The European Cockpit Association said that staffing shortages, unrealistic work schedules and pressure to cut costs were weakening safety margins in aviation. It said the practice of asking pilots to extend their working hours amid rising flight delays and operational disruptions could worsen fatigue.

Pilot fatigue is not merely a matter of an individual’s condition. Since it can lead to impaired judgment and concentration and slower reactions, there are calls for airlines to ensure adequate rest and establish effective fatigue reporting systems. The survey was based on pilots’ experiences and did not directly measure the actual rate of accidents, but it is being viewed as a warning about vulnerabilities in aviation safety management systems.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.