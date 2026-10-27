“I’m over the flu, so why am I still dizzy?”... Dizziness may not be a simple aftereffect

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If spinning dizziness or unsteadiness persists after having the flu, it should not be dismissed as a simple aftereffect. Experts say dizziness can have many causes, from benign paroxysmal positional vertigo to stroke, and advise seeking emergency care immediately if it is accompanied by paralysis or difficulty walking.

If someone has eaten less and lost a lot of fluids due to a fever while sick with the flu, dizziness can result from dehydration, among other causes. But dizziness should not be assumed to be a simple aftereffect of the flu, as it can stem from various causes, including problems with the inner ear’s balance system or cerebrovascular disease.

Dizziness can also occur when there is a problem with the balance system in the inner ear. A common condition, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, is characterized by a brief sensation that the surroundings are spinning when changing position, such as turning the head, lying down, or getting up.

Vestibular neuritis, on the other hand, is a condition involving inflammation of the vestibular nerve, which carries information about the body’s balance to the brain. Severe dizziness may persist and be accompanied by nausea or difficulty walking. Because dizziness can present differently depending on its cause, it is important to consider the circumstances in which it occurs and how long it lasts.

A more serious cause to watch for is cerebrovascular disease, including stroke. A problem in the part of the brain responsible for balance can cause sudden dizziness or difficulty walking. In particular, stroke should be suspected if someone suddenly has trouble keeping their balance to the point that walking is difficult, loses strength in an arm or leg on one side, slurs their speech, or sees double. If these symptoms occur, call 119 immediately and seek emergency care.

To determine the cause of dizziness, its onset, duration, and accompanying symptoms should be considered together. Neurologists review a patient’s medical history and neurological status and assess eye movements, gait, and balance; imaging tests are performed when needed. If dizziness is new or recurring, it is best to have it evaluated to identify the cause.

Kwon Kyung-hyun, department chief at the Brain and Nerve Center in the Department of Neurology at Seran General Hospital, explained, “Dizziness during recovery from the flu can have various causes, including dehydration or low energy. When dizziness occurs, rather than assuming it is only an aftereffect of the flu, it is important to check whether it comes with symptoms that are unusual for you, such as difficulty walking or weakness on one side of the body.”

Kwon Kyung-hyun went on to stress, “Because treatment and management vary depending on the cause of dizziness, if symptoms persist or interfere with daily life, it is best to see a neurologist to determine the cause.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Kwon Kyung-hyun, department chief

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.