She Ate One Dumpling a Day and Lost 4.5 kg in 7 Days... Severe Abdominal Pain, ‘Shocked’ by Test Results

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese woman who lost 4.5 kg in seven days by eating just one meal a day was diagnosed with acute severe cholecystitis and underwent surgery.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Hebei News Network, Ms. Zhou, who lives in Huaxian, Anyang-si, Henan Province, began a short-term diet in mid-September ahead of opening a shop, hoping to improve her appearance. She set a goal of losing 7.5 kg in 15 days and got by on just one vegetable dumpling each morning, drinking water when she felt hungry. After seven days, she had lost 4.5 kg.

But on the seventh day of her diet, she began to feel unwell. Weakness throughout her body and dizziness sent her to the emergency room.

Tests showed deficiencies in potassium and sodium, as well as an elevated white blood cell count. Only then did Ms. Zhou stop dieting and start eating normally.

But about 10 days later, she developed abdominal pain. At around 3 a.m. on September 30, she felt unexplained abdominal pain for the first time, and similar symptoms recurred at dawn over the following days. The relief from painkiller injections lasted only briefly.

Then, in the early hours of October 6, severe pain began. This time, the pain did not stop even after she received painkillers and IV fluids. Ms. Zhou described what happened: “It hurt so incredibly much. The pain started and continued for more than 10 hours, until 3 p.m., and I lost consciousness several times because of it.”

After she was eventually taken to the emergency room, medical staff examined her and diagnosed acute severe cholecystitis.

She underwent emergency surgery, and medical staff also inserted a drainage tube to drain bile from her body.

The gallbladder stores and concentrates bile produced by the liver, then releases it when food is eaten to help digest fat. Skipping meals for long periods or losing weight rapidly over a short time can prevent the gallbladder from contracting sufficiently, causing bile to stagnate and potentially increasing the risk of gallstones. Gallstones are one of the main causes of cholecystitis.

Experts advise against severely restricting food or going without food for long periods to lose weight. It is important to eat regularly, get a balanced range of nutrients, and adjust the pace and method of weight loss to one’s health. If severe abdominal pain persists or does not ease with painkillers, people should seek medical attention promptly rather than dismissing it as simple indigestion.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.