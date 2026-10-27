117th anniversary of the Harbin operation... KB Kookmin Bank releases video, “An Jung-geun, The Road He Took: Harbin Edition”

◇ Video “An Jung-geun, The Road He Took” released to mark the 117th anniversary of the Harbin operation. Image provided by KB Kookmin Bank

To mark the 117th anniversary of An Jung-geun’s operation in Harbin, KB Kookmin Bank released the video “An Jung-geun, The Road He Took: Harbin Edition” on its YouTube channel.

The video follows the trail An Jung-geun left during the 11 days he spent in Harbin. It was produced as part of the “Daehan Is Alive” campaign, an initiative commemorating the independence movement that KB Kookmin Bank has continued since 2020.

KB Kookmin Bank has spotlighted the lives and spirit of independence activists through its “Hidden Stories of Independence Heroes” series. This year, it is releasing a series of videos about An Jung-geun’s operation and the process of his martyrdom.

This Harbin edition features Professor Kyoungduk Seo of Sungshin Women’s University, an expert in promoting Korea, traveling to China in person and following in An Jung-geun’s footsteps. Professor Seo watches the video with broadcaster Seo Kyung-seok and explains the events leading up to the operation in their historical context, vividly conveying the tense circumstances of the time and An Jung-geun’s resolute determination to secure independence. The video also helps viewers understand An Jung-geun’s key activities, from preparing for the operation with fellow activists Woo Deok-sun and Yoo Dong-ha to his final journey before the operation.

Next month, KB Kookmin Bank plans to release the “Lushun Edition,” featuring An Jung-geun’s activities in Lushun, where he spent the final days of his life.

Sohyung Kim, reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.