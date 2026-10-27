“The steady emergence of new brands is driving K-beauty’s growth”... Kolmar Group Vice Chairman Hyun Yun to speak at ‘Amazon Beauty in Seoul’

◇ Kolmar Holdings Vice Chairman Hyun Yun speaks at ‘Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2026,’ held on the 27th at InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Photo courtesy of Kolmar Korea

Kolmar Group Vice Chairman Hyun Yun delivered a lecture on “Is K-beauty sustainable? (K-Beauty Sustainable?)” at ‘Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2026 (Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2026),’ held on the 27th at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

The event was organized to bring together industry figures from cosmetics manufacturers, brands, distributors and investment firms to share strategies for success in global markets and explore practical opportunities for collaboration. Around 10,000 people, including Kolmar Group Vice Chairman Hyun Yun and Shin Hwa-sook, head of Amazon Global Selling Korea, attended online and in person. Kolmar Korea has participated as the sole manufacturing sponsor for three consecutive years, after co-hosting its first event with Amazon in 2024.

In his lecture that day, Vice Chairman Yun emphasized, “The driving force behind K-beauty’s growth is the constant emergence of new brands. If you have a good idea, an industrial ecosystem makes it possible: ODM companies such as Kolmar Korea can make the products, while global platforms such as Amazon connect them with consumers around the world.” He added, “K-beauty’s true competitive strength lies in creating an environment where new brands can continue to emerge and grow. Kolmar and Amazon will also work together to support K-beauty’s continued growth.”

Meanwhile, Kolmar Korea set up a booth at the venue where visitors could discover skincare, makeup, personal care and sun care products and technologies reflecting the latest global trends, and offered tailored consultations for customers. In particular, it ran an information desk with Yeonwoo, its cosmetics packaging subsidiary, so visitors could receive consultations on everything from formulations to containers in one place. It also set up separate consultation areas for brands seeking to join Amazon’s marketplaces in different regions, where brands and prospective business operators could discuss ways to collaborate, from product development to global expansion.

A Kolmar Korea representative said, “This event confirmed that K-beauty has taken root as a sustainable industry, moving beyond a passing trend. Building on our partnership with Amazon, we will continue to actively support the emergence and global growth of new K-beauty brands.”

Sohyung Kim, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.