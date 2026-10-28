The secret to treating patients with pupil abnormalities through challenging SMILE surgery without giving up

During vision correction, one may encounter eyes with challenging conditions. In such cases, it is easy to conclude that surgery is difficult. By contrast, figuring out how to make it possible takes both experience and creativity. After that process, patients gain the chance to begin a new life with good vision.

Cases involving abnormalities in the pupil itself also fall into this category. In SMILE surgery, the center of the pupil or the corneal apex is generally used as a reference point. That is because an off-center correction can cause problems such as light distortion or double vision. But when the pupil is irregularly shaped or part of the iris is missing, it is difficult to find a reference point, and the likelihood of error increases. If the center shifts, the precision of the surgery may also suffer. This is why SMILE surgery for patients with pupil abnormalities is considered highly challenging.

At this point, I changed my approach. I reasoned that if the pupil could not provide a reliable reference, I could find a new one that did not rely on it. The answer lay in the light reflected off the cornea. When the eye is examined under a microscope, a point of light reflected from the corneal surface can be seen. This reflection indicates a position close to the visual axis—the axis along which we actually look at objects. It also has the advantage of appearing regardless of the shape of the pupil.

I put this principle into practice in surgery right away. Before surgery, I mark the reflection directly on the cornea and use that mark as the center while the laser is applied. The resulting procedure is the “Direct Corneal Light Reflex Marking Technique.” Rather than relying solely on the equipment’s functions, it identifies a point that the eye itself reveals. By maintaining the same center from before surgery through after surgery, I also minimized alignment error.

The results were confirmed in actual patients. After a patient with iris floppiness and a patient with an iris defect underwent SMILE surgery using this technique, both regained visual acuity of 1.2. They also achieved stable vision without monocular double vision, glare, or light distortion. Analysis of corneal images to measure the degree of decentration showed good alignment accuracy in both the horizontal and vertical directions. The entire surgical procedure was recorded and presented at an academic conference of the Korean Ophthalmologists Association. The significance lies in developing the approach into a reproducible surgical technique that can be used in other surgeries, rather than leaving it as a single idea.

This technique is not limited to patients with pupil abnormalities. It can also be applied more broadly in routine SMILE surgery, including for eyes with pupils that are asymmetrical from side to side or have an indistinct center. This means more patients can expect precise, predictable results.

It is a physician’s role and mission to find solutions, through experience and research, that suit each patient’s different eye structure and circumstances. The more challenging the eye, the more the depth of this consideration determines the surgical outcome.

With help from Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

◇ Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.