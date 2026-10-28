“I don’t even drink—how can I have fatty liver?”... People in their 20s and 30s can’t let their guard down, either

◇Fatty liver is generally detected through abdominal ultrasound and other tests. If fatty liver is found, it is important to assess not only how much fat has accumulated in the liver but also whether liver fibrosis has

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The liver is known as the “silent organ” because clear symptoms do not appear until it has sustained considerable damage.

It can be difficult to detect a problem from vague symptoms such as fatigue or indigestion, and many people who are found to have fatty liver during a health checkup dismiss it as unimportant and leave it untreated. But fatty liver is more than just a buildup of fat in the liver. In some people, inflammation and fibrosis develop in the liver, potentially leading to cirrhosis or liver cancer. Fatty liver is also associated with the risk of other chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

◇Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease: ‘obesity’ and ‘smoking’ are causes

Alcohol is often thought of as a cause of liver damage, but fatty liver can also develop independently of alcohol consumption. The condition formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is now called “metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).”

An analysis of data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) by the National Institute of Health of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency found that the prevalence of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease among adults in Korea was 24.1%—about one in four adults. Lee Moon-hyung, a professor of gastroenterology at Gangdong Kyung Hee University Hospital, stressed, “If you have obesity or diabetes, you need to check for and manage fatty liver even if you don’t drink.”

Obesity is a particularly important risk factor for fatty liver.

Studies have found that people with obesity have roughly 2.3 to 3 times higher risk of fatty liver, or more, than those with normal body weight; when abdominal obesity (visceral obesity) is also present, the risk can surge to about 4.7 times as high.

Another study found that the prevalence of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease among people aged 19 to 44 rose from 22.3% in 2007–2009 to 30.5% in 2022–2023. The prevalence of fatty liver among people in their 20s has also increased by about 1.5 times over the past decade, suggesting that the condition is spreading from middle-aged and older adults to younger people.

This is thought to be associated with rising obesity rates, lack of exercise, high-calorie and high-fat diets, and increased consumption of sugars, including those in carbonated and other sweetened drinks.

Smoking is also considered a factor that raises the risk of fatty liver. Research by Professor Lee Moon-hyung’s team found that smokers had a 14% higher risk of fatty liver than nonsmokers.

Smoking can affect insulin resistance, creating conditions that make it easier for fat to build up in the liver.

◇Four in 10 leave fatty liver untreated even after diagnosis...a threat to cardiovascular health as well as the liver

Management after fatty liver is detected is important, but many people leave it untreated even after diagnosis. An analysis of 1,000 fatty liver patients by the National Institute of Health of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency found that 79.9% had discovered the condition incidentally during a health checkup. Among those diagnosed with fatty liver, 42.3% took no follow-up action.

The most common reason given for not visiting a hospital was “I didn’t think it was serious,” cited by 41.6% of respondents. Fatty liver may cause few noticeable symptoms in its early stages, but in some patients, liver inflammation and fibrosis can progress over time.

As fibrosis—the buildup of scar tissue in the liver—worsens, it can progress to cirrhosis. Most patients do not develop severe liver disease, but some develop cirrhosis, which also raises the risk of liver cancer. Studies estimate that about 5% to 18% of people with fatty liver develop cirrhosis, and that liver cancer develops each year in about 2.6% of that group.

The effects of fatty liver are not limited to the liver. It is also known to be associated with the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke, as well as diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

◇A “liver fibrosis scan” can assess the liver without a biopsy

Fatty liver is generally detected through abdominal ultrasound and other tests. If fatty liver is found, it is important to assess not only how much fat has accumulated in the liver but also whether liver fibrosis has progressed. The more severe the fibrosis—the hardening of the liver—the greater the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer. Because abdominal ultrasound alone may not accurately assess the degree of liver fibrosis, additional tests may be needed.

A liver fibrosis scan uses ultrasound technology to measure the liver’s stiffness and, depending on the equipment, can also assess the amount of fat accumulated in the liver. It is a noninvasive test that does not involve inserting a needle through the skin, and places less strain on the body than a biopsy, which involves taking a sample of liver tissue directly.

◇Weight loss is key...avoid extreme dieting

The key to managing metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease is losing weight through dietary changes and exercise. According to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, losing 3% to 5% of body weight may reduce fat accumulated in the liver, while losing 7% to 10% may also help improve steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis. However, it is not advisable to lose weight drastically over a short period.

It is better to eat regular meals rather than skip them, and to keep portions at each meal under control. Fried or fatty foods, sugary drinks, and foods with added fructose should be limited. A balanced diet with a variety of foods, including vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fish, can help. It is also beneficial to choose foods containing unsaturated fats in moderation instead of those high in saturated fat.

Exercise regularly, focusing on aerobic activities such as brisk walking, cycling, and swimming. Aim to start with at least 30 minutes at a time, at least three times a week, and gradually increase the amount of exercise according to your fitness and health. Adding strength training about twice a week can help manage muscle mass and metabolic health. If you have been largely inactive, you can start with short walks and gradually increase your activity.

Along with managing weight, it is important to keep blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood lipid levels under control, and for smokers to quit.

Professor Lee Moon-hyung emphasized, “The words ‘fatty liver’ on a health checkup report are the liver’s first warning sign,” adding, “If you have obesity or diabetes, you need to follow through with liver fibrosis testing as well as management of your diet, exercise, and underlying conditions to reduce the risk of progression to cirrhosis and liver cancer.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Lee Moon-hyung, a professor of gastroenterology at Gangdong Kyung Hee University Hospital, seeing a patient.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.