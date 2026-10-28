Shinhan Bank chief Jung Sang-hyuk, who championed “internal controls,” faces grilling at parliamentary audit over massive data leak... FSS sanctions review puts reappointment prospects in jeopardy

About 25,000 customers were affected by the personal information leak at Shinhan Bank. Photo courtesy of Shinhan Bank

Among the recent series of personal information leaks at banks, Shinhan Bank’s incident has had by far the largest impact. Information was leaked belonging to 2,210 people, including customers and employees, at KB Kookmin Bank and 89 people at Hana Bank, compared with about 25,000 affected customers at Shinhan Bank alone. As financial authorities have begun examining CEOs’ responsibility for managing internal controls in relation to hacking incidents, Shinhan Bank has yet to finalize specific compensation measures, including whether it will compensate customers for the leak itself, nearly a month after disclosing the incident.

Shinhan Bank disclosed on the 1st that an external attacker had bypassed identity-verification procedures on a mobile service exclusively for loan brokers and stolen customers’ personal and credit information. The leaked data included names, phone numbers, annual income and loan-related information. Sixty-six resident registration numbers and 97 items of linked information (CI) were also leaked, raising concerns about secondary harm such as identity theft.

In his New Year’s address on January 2 this year, Shinhan Bank President Jung Sang-hyuk said the bank would embed its internal-control system in its business culture and strengthen its financial-incident prevention system to build a “financial safety net” that protects consumer assets. However, a massive data leak occurred just nine months after he emphasized strengthening internal controls.

The Financial Supervisory Service has completed its on-site inspection of Shinhan Bank and is reviewing whether laws and regulations were violated, as well as who should be sanctioned and the severity of any sanctions. At a National Assembly audit by the National Policy Committee on the 19th, Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Chan-jin said recent hacking incidents in the financial sector could lead to the first case addressing a CEO’s responsibility for managing internal controls. The financial authorities’ sanctions review could weigh on Jung, whose term expires at the end of this year. At the same audit, Jung said he had not yet given immediate thought to reappointment and would focus on assisting victims and preventing a recurrence.

Compensation for victims is also a point of controversy. At the audit, Han Chang-min, a Social Democratic Party lawmaker, criticized the bank’s responsibility, saying customers would have difficulty proving a causal link to the data leak even if they suffered secondary harm. Jung replied, “For the 25,000 customers, we are planning to provide full compensation for now.”

However, a Shinhan Bank representative told Sportschosun by phone on the 26th that while the bank’s existing policy was to compensate customers if they suffered actual harm, whether it would compensate them for the data leak itself was still under discussion. No decision had been made on cash compensation either, the representative said, adding, “Everything is still on the table.” The representative said the bank needed to decide on a compensation plan internally as soon as possible but gave no specific timeline.

Shinhan Bank President Jung Sang-hyuk delivers his New Year’s address on January 2. That day, Jung emphasized strengthening internal controls and said the bank would build a “financial safety net” to protect consumer

Benefits on a VIP level, such as fee waivers and preferential exchange rates, are also being discussed. A bank representative declined to elaborate, saying, “We are currently reviewing the matter.” However, customers must maintain their banking relationship with Shinhan Bank to receive these benefits, which may limit their usefulness for customers seeking to end that relationship. No separate compensation plan for those customers has yet been finalized.

One support measure under consideration is helping all customers whose data was leaked enroll in cyber financial crime victim compensation insurance, which would provide up to 10 million won in coverage for one year. However, the policy pays out only if actual financial-crime losses occur, so it is separate from compensation for the data leak itself.

The fallout is growing as victims also pursue legal action. The law firm Sedam is recruiting affected customers to join a lawsuit seeking damages of 100,000 to 300,000 won per person. Under the Personal Information Protection Act, statutory damages can be claimed without proving the specific amount of loss if certain requirements are met.

Meanwhile, Shinhan Bank’s information security budget for this year was the lowest among the five major banks. Its information security budget also accounted for the smallest share of its overall IT budget, at 9.1%. The amount allocated for information security this year was 40.591 billion won, down 4.703 billion won (10.4%) from last year. That was less than half of KB Kookmin Bank’s 86.075 billion won. Regarding this year’s information security budget, the bank said, “The amount allocated was reduced, not the amount spent,” adding that actual spending this year would increase in response to the incident.

Since the incident, Shinhan Bank has been considering increasing next year’s information security budget to an industry-leading level. A bank representative said, “The phrase ‘we will bring it to the highest level’ itself came after the data leak.” A financial-sector official criticized the bank, saying, “It is regrettable that Shinhan Bank cut its information security budget before the incident and is considering increasing it only after the massive data leak. Dealing with the incident is important, but it should have placed greater emphasis on information security investment to prevent incidents in advance.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.