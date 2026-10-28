Delivery driver who spat in customer’s food sparks outrage... “I did it because I was bored”

Photo: China.com

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Footage of a delivery driver spitting in a customer’s food has been captured on CCTV in China, sparking public outrage.

According to China.com and other Chinese media outlets, Wang found a sticky liquid on the food after receiving a delivery on the 24th. Wang later said that a review of nearby CCTV footage showed the delivery driver spitting in the food.

Wang said there had been no previous arguments or conflicts with the delivery driver.

After confirming what happened, the delivery platform reportedly refunded the cost of the food and provided a discount voucher for an amount in the same range. It also fined the driver and restricted their delivery work.

The delivery driver admitted wrongdoing, saying, “I did it because I was bored,” when explaining why they had spat in the food.

Wang complained to the delivery platform that its follow-up measures were inadequate and that the penalty was far too lenient.

Police who received the report have reportedly summoned the delivery driver and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.