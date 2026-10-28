Egg tarts topped with insects fly off the shelves... Could they be cockroaches?

Photo: South China Morning Post (SCMP)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An egg tart topped with a whole insect resembling a cockroach has appeared in China, attracting attention online.

While many consumers are put off by its appearance, some customers are reportedly traveling from other regions to try the unusual dessert.

According to the Hong Kong outlet SCMP, a restaurant in Shunde, Guangdong Province, China, has recently drawn attention by introducing what it calls a “water cockroach egg tart,” topped with a fried insect.

The restaurant launched the item in early October. A set of three costs 28 yuan (about 5,600 won).

The image of a large insect resembling a cockroach perched on an egg tart spread on Chinese social media, attracting attention.

The restaurant owner, surnamed Pan, explained that despite the menu’s name, the insect actually used is not a cockroach but a diving beetle that lives in water. It is edible and is also claimed to have nutritional and medicinal value.

The insect is also reportedly used in traditional Chinese medicine. It is traditionally believed to support skin and kidney health, improve blood circulation, disperse blood stasis, and help strengthen muscles and bones.

In preparing it, the insect’s characteristic odor is first removed, then it is fried at a controlled temperature until crisp. Its wings are left intact to preserve its distinctive appearance and flavor.

The finished dessert is said to combine the sweetness of the egg tart with the salty crunch of the fried insect. The restaurant owner, Pan, described its texture as similar to putting crispy potato chips on an egg tart.

Some customers travel from Guangzhou and Hong Kong to try the unusual item. Pan said the restaurant sells an average of about 20 sets a day.

Reactions are mixed. On Chinese social media, people have said the insect’s appearance makes it difficult to eat. Some commenters wrote, “It’s hard even to look at it—how can anyone eat it?” and “Even a water cockroach looks just like a cockroach, so it’s hard to accept as food.”

Others are interested in the fact that the insect has been used in the food culture of southern China and as a traditional food and medicinal ingredient. One social media user commented that it requires clean water to raise and has become expensive because it has recently been difficult to obtain.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.