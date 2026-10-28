Slurred speech and reduced sensation: warning signs of a stroke... “Remember the FAST rule”

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Every year, October 29 is World Stroke Day. A stroke is a condition in which brain cells are damaged when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked or ruptures.

According to the National Data Agency’s 2025 cause-of-death statistics, cerebrovascular diseases, including stroke, ranked fourth among causes of death in South Korea.

But warning signs of a life-threatening stroke can appear briefly and then disappear. Transient ischemic attacks, known as mini-strokes, are one such example. If speech suddenly becomes slurred or one arm or leg becomes weak and the symptoms resolve within minutes, it may be easy to dismiss them as simple fatigue. However, they could be signs of a transient ischemic attack caused by a problem with blood flow to the brain. A stroke may follow, or a cerebral infarction may already have occurred, so it is important not to overlook symptoms even after they have disappeared.

Park Jeong-hoon, head of the neurology center at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, explained, “When a transient ischemic attack occurs, symptoms such as paralysis or speech impairment may quickly resolve because blood flow is restored and brain function returns. That does not mean the vascular problem has been completely resolved.” He added, “It is an important warning sign that a cerebral infarction could recur, so patients should get to the emergency room quickly.”

◇Temporary paralysis or slurred speech: stay alert even if symptoms disappear... Remember the FAST rule

A transient ischemic attack is a condition in which a blood vessel in the brain becomes temporarily blocked, causing symptoms such as paralysis, reduced sensation, speech impairment or dizziness, which then resolve. It can occur when atherosclerosis narrows a blood vessel or when a blood clot formed in the heart or another blood vessel blocks a vessel in the brain. Even if symptoms disappear, a vessel may become blocked again, and if the interruption to blood flow persists, a cerebral infarction can occur, damaging brain cells. In severe cases, it can be fatal.

In a scientific statement published in 2023 in the international journal Stroke, the American Heart Association (AHA) said that the risk of stroke within 90 days of a transient ischemic attack could be as high as 17.8%. Nearly half of the strokes that occur during this period happen within two days of the transient ischemic attack. In addition, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, people who have experienced a transient ischemic attack face about five times the long-term risk of stroke compared with the general population.

It is also important to consider the possibility that a stroke has already occurred. The American Heart Association said that about 40%—or two out of five—of patients who go to the emergency room with a suspected transient ischemic attack are diagnosed with a stroke based on MRI results. This is why brain imaging and an assessment of blood vessels are needed even after symptoms have resolved, to determine whether a stroke has occurred and assess future risk.

Transient ischemic attacks generally begin suddenly, like strokes, and usually disappear within an hour. One side of the face or an arm or leg may become weak or numb; speech may become slurred, or familiar words may be difficult to find. A person may also lose vision in one eye, see double or have difficulty keeping their balance. To quickly recognize and respond to possible stroke symptoms, it is helpful to remember FAST, which stands for Face, Arm, Speech and Time.

◇Go to the emergency room even if symptoms resolve... Antiplatelet or anticoagulant medication may be prescribed, or surgery or a procedure considered

If symptoms are suspected, do not wait to see whether they resolve; call 119 to get to the emergency room. The same applies even if the symptoms have already disappeared. Do not drive yourself. Tell medical staff when the symptoms first appeared, how long they lasted and which side of the body was affected. It can help with diagnosis if someone who was with you describes your speech or movements at the time. Do not delay medical care by resting to see if you improve or taking aspirin on your own.

Tests help determine whether a stroke has already occurred and what treatment may be needed. A brain CT or MRI can check for bleeding or infarction, while angiography or a carotid ultrasound can show whether blood vessels in the brain or neck have narrowed or become blocked. An electrocardiogram can also check for atrial fibrillation. When the heart beats irregularly, as in atrial fibrillation, blood can pool in the atria and form clots that may travel to blood vessels in the brain. If symptoms recur or the narrowing in the relevant blood vessels is severe, the patient may be admitted to hospital for evaluation and treatment.

When the cause is not related to the heart, treatment mainly involves antiplatelet drugs, which prevent platelets from clumping together. If atrial fibrillation is the cause, anticoagulants that inhibit blood clotting are important. If severe narrowing of the carotid artery caused the symptoms, doctors will also assess whether surgery or a procedure is needed.

Park Jeong-hoon, head of the neurology center at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, advised, “A transient ischemic attack should not be treated as a one-off event; it should be viewed as the starting point for long-term stroke prevention. It is important to manage high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol consistently, and to prevent damage to vascular health by avoiding smoking and alcohol.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.