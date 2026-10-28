“Strengthening Collaboration on Eco-Friendly and Functional Materials”... Cosmax Holds Ingredient Partner Meeting

◇ The ‘2026 Cosmax Ingredient Partner Meeting,’ held on the 27th at Pangyo Startup Campus in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi Province. Photo courtesy of Cosmax

Cosmax will step up collaboration with ingredient suppliers to address global regulations and identify eco-friendly and functional materials.

Cosmax held the ‘2026 Cosmax Ingredient Partner Meeting’ on the 27th at Pangyo Startup Campus in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi Province, with CEO Choi Kyung, Kang Seung-hyeon, head of the R&I Unit, and about 40 representatives from around 20 domestic and international ingredient suppliers in attendance.

At the meeting, participants shared domestic and international market and regulatory trends and discussed ways to identify new ingredients, standardize safety assessment data, and collaborate on joint research and product commercialization.

In preparation for a safety assessment system scheduled to take effect in 2028, Cosmax plans to share safety and efficacy data from the early stages of ingredient selection and strengthen its regulatory response capabilities with ingredient suppliers.

It will also work to secure premium ingredients and advance formulation technologies in response to demand for greater functionality and improved sensory qualities in skincare and sun care.

To address stricter clean beauty standards, Cosmax will expand its search for eco-friendly and alternative materials and also explore the potential use of functional ingredients such as retinol and NAD+ in personal care.

It also plans to step up efforts to identify ingredients that deliver visual effects well suited to social media marketing and streamline the ingredient proposal process by expanding and revamping its collaboration platform, e-Biz.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.