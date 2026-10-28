Five major banks recorded 1,766 disciplinary cases since 2021; 31.9% were related to lending operations

From January 2021 through August this year, 564 disciplinary actions were taken at the five major banks—KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH NongHyup—for loan-related lending operations.

According to data obtained from the Financial Supervisory Service by Rep. Park Dae-chul of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee, who belongs to the People Power Party, the five banks recorded a total of 1,766 disciplinary cases during this period.

Of these, disciplinary cases related to lending operations—including negligence in loan screening, processing and follow-up management, as well as handling unsound loans—accounted for 31.9% of the total, including duplicate cases.

Among disciplinary actions related to lending operations, reprimands were the most common, at 67.7%, followed by salary reductions at 24.6%, suspensions at 4.6% and dismissals at 3.0%.

Disciplinary action was also taken for reasons including 103 cases of embezzlement, 84 cases of sexual misconduct or workplace bullying, 65 cases of negligence in managing cash on hand or other cash, and 55 cases of personal borrowing or lending.

Across all disciplinary actions, reprimands were the most common, at 960 cases (54.4%), followed by salary reductions at 470 (26.6%), suspensions at 197 (11.2%), dismissals at 138 (7.8%) and disciplinary warnings at one (0.1%).

Among cases that specified how the misconduct was detected, 92.5% (1,188 cases) were identified through the banks’ own audits, while 66 cases (5.1%) were uncovered by the Financial Supervisory Service and 31 cases (2.4%) came from tips through complaints.

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.