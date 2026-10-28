Woman who said “My boyfriend raped me” found guilty of false accusation; reason for report called “absurd”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Taiwanese woman who falsely reported her boyfriend as a sex offender was found guilty of making a false accusation by a court.

The woman reportedly made the accusation, incredibly, because he had damaged her gold necklace and bracelet, sparking public outrage.

According to ET Today and other Taiwanese media outlets, the Taichung District Court recently dismissed the woman’s appeal, finding the original sentence appropriate. She had been indicted for making a false accusation. The court sentenced her to four months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered her to pay a fine of NT$20,000 (about 800,000 won) within one year of the ruling becoming final. The ruling is final, with no further appeal possible.

According to the court ruling, at around 1 p.m. on September 13, 2025, the woman argued over a minor matter with A, who was her boyfriend at the time, at her home in Taichung. During the argument, A accidentally pulled on and damaged her gold necklace and bracelet. The two later reconciled and had consensual sex.

The woman was upset that her necklace and bracelet had been damaged. The following afternoon, she went to a police station and reported that A had forced a kiss on her and then raped her. Police went with her to a hospital, where they examined her for injuries and collected relevant evidence, before referring the case to prosecutors.

The case took a turn during the investigation. In questioning by prosecutors, the woman admitted that A had not had sex with her against her will. In effect, she said she had falsely claimed to be a sexual assault victim because she was angry that he had damaged her gold necklace. She later withdrew her complaint, and prosecutors found that A had no case to answer and declined to indict him. The woman, however, was indicted for making a false accusation.

The trial court sentenced the woman to four months in prison, taking into account that she had admitted to the offense during the investigation and had no prior criminal record. At the time, however, she had not reached a settlement with A.

The woman appealed, arguing that the sentence was excessively harsh. She sought leniency, citing her lack of a criminal record, her admission of the offense, and the fact that she had reached a settlement with A and paid compensation after the first-instance ruling.

The appellate court found that the trial court had sufficiently considered the circumstances of the offense and the woman’s conduct afterward in determining the sentence, and that four months in prison could not be considered excessively harsh. It therefore dismissed her appeal seeking a new sentence.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.