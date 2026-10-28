HiteJinro Delivers Vehicles to 10 Social Welfare Institutions, Bringing 12-Year Total to 102

◇ HiteJinro delivered Ray compact cars to 10 social welfare institutions nationwide on the 27th at its Seocho office in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Photo courtesy of HiteJinro.

On the 27th, HiteJinro delivered vehicles to 10 social welfare institutions nationwide at its Seocho office in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

Launched in 2015, the vehicle support program aims to improve mobility for vulnerable groups and help social welfare institutions provide services smoothly. It is funded by donations from HiteJinro, HiteJinro Holdings, and players participating in the HiteJinro Championship.

Now in its 12th year, the program has provided a total of 102 vehicles to date, including 11 this year.

Jang In-seop, CEO of HiteJinro, said, “I hope the vehicles delivered this time will make a tangible contribution to easing transportation difficulties for vulnerable groups and expanding the scope of activities in the social welfare field. We will continue to provide the support local communities need.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.