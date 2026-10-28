“X-rays can detect reduced heart function”... ‘Explainable AI’ technology developed

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Researchers in South Korea have developed “explainable AI” technology that can predict the likelihood of reduced blood-pumping capacity of the heart using only chest X-ray images and visually show the basis for its assessment. By using existing AI image-reading technology to improve predictive accuracy, the technology is expected to make a significant contribution to the early identification of patients at risk of heart failure in primary care facilities and emergency rooms that lack echocardiography equipment or specialized staff.

A research team at Yongin Severance Hospital recently announced findings from a study in which it developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model to predict the likelihood of reduced heart function from chest X-ray images using existing AI image-reading technology, and verified its high predictive performance.

The left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) is an indicator of the heart’s ability to pump blood and an important clue in determining how to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure. It is generally measured through echocardiography, but the need for testing equipment and trained specialists has made it difficult to perform at smaller medical institutions.

Against this backdrop, a research team comprising Jung In-hyun and Bae Seong-a, professors in the Department of Cardiology at Yonsei University Yongin Severance Hospital (Director Park Jin-oh), and Professor Yoon Deok-yong of the Department of Biomedical Systems Informatics at Yonsei University College of Medicine focused on chest X-rays, which are routinely performed for patients visiting hospitals with symptoms such as shortness of breath. Chest X-rays can reveal abnormalities such as an enlarged heart or fluid in the lungs. However, these findings alone make it difficult to determine whether heart function has actually declined, so the team used AI to address this limitation.

The research team developed two AI-based prediction models and compared their performance. The first, called direct deep learning (DDL), uses AI to learn directly from the entire chest X-ray image and predict reduced heart function. The second, called hybrid deep learning (HDL), uses the analysis results of an already validated AI image-reading system, Lunit INSIGHT CXR.

The hybrid approach was designed so that the image-reading AI analyzes and scores eight abnormal findings on chest X-rays, including cardiomegaly, pleural effusion and pulmonary consolidation, and a separate machine-learning algorithm combines these scores to predict the likelihood of reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.

The research team used data from 10,152 patients who underwent chest X-rays and echocardiography within two weeks of each other at Yongin Severance Hospital between March 2020 and September 2021 to develop the AI model and evaluate its performance internally. It then conducted prospective validation involving 505 patients who visited the emergency department or outpatient clinics for shortness of breath between March and September 2022. Data from 3,657 patients at Seoul National University Hospital were also used for external validation.

An analysis of the AI prediction models’ performance found that the AUROC, a measure of a model’s ability to distinguish between outcomes, was 0.85 for the HDL model, higher than the DDL model’s 0.61. Prospective validation involving emergency department and outpatient patients showed a similar trend, with an AUROC of 0.85 for HDL and 0.57 for DDL.

The HDL model recorded an AUROC of 0.73 in external validation as well. Its performance in identifying patients whose left ventricular ejection fraction had fallen significantly to 30% or below was also stable, ranging from 0.83 to 0.86 in both internal and external validation.

In particular, the HDL model showed a specificity of 90–97% and a negative predictive value of 91–98%. This means it performed relatively well in distinguishing patients whose left ventricular systolic function was preserved, suggesting that it could potentially be used as an auxiliary tool to identify patients who need an assessment of heart function.

Another notable feature of the study is that it identified which findings influenced the AI’s assessments. Using AI analysis techniques, the research team found that cardiomegaly, pleural effusion and pulmonary consolidation were key predictive factors. It also demonstrated that visually showing how much each finding contributed to increasing or decreasing the likelihood of reduced heart function could help medical professionals understand the basis for the AI’s predictions.

Professors Jung In-hyun and Bae Seong-a said, “This study is significant in that it demonstrated that the analysis results of existing AI image-reading technology can be used to predict reduced heart function and identify the findings that influenced the assessment.” They added, “We hope that, following further clinical validation, it can be used as an auxiliary tool to identify patients suspected of having reduced heart function in emergency rooms or at medical institutions where access to echocardiography is limited.”

The research team plans to develop a model that also uses clinical information such as age, symptoms and blood test results, and to continue follow-up research to assess its effectiveness in actual clinical practice.

The study was supported by the Yonsei University College of Medicine Faculty Research Fund, and its findings were recently published in the international journal Scientific Reports.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Bae Seong-a, Professor Jung In-hyun and Professor Yoon Deok-yong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.