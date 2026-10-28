“Reassured even after discharge”... Ilsan Paik Hospital launches tailored “Happy Call” service for discharged patients

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital, led by hospital president Choi Won-joo, is fully launching its “Happy Call service for discharged patients” to support patients’ steady recovery after discharge and strengthen support for health care at home. Under the service, the head nurse of the inpatient ward contacts patients directly the day after discharge to check on their recovery and how they are taking their medication. It is expected to greatly ease discharged patients’ anxiety and improve their satisfaction with medical services.

The “Happy Call” service for discharged patients was established to maintain communication with patients after discharge and support their health care at home and steady recovery. The head nurse of the inpatient ward calls patients directly the day after discharge to check on their health and recovery, and provide information they need for post-discharge care.

Key areas checked include: how to take medication; patients’ health and recovery after discharge; health care at home; precautions in daily life; outpatient appointment schedules; and any concerns after discharge. By identifying difficulties patients may experience after discharge and providing necessary guidance, the service is expected to help reduce their anxiety.

The Nursing Department at Ilsan Paik Hospital prepared a standard response guide for Happy Calls and developed 15 standard response scripts for different situations to provide a systematic and consistent service. The guide is designed to ensure patients receive accurate information tailored to their questions and circumstances, while fostering communication that listens to and empathizes with their concerns. The hospital also set up an electronic Happy Call system to manage consultation details systematically and improve the efficiency of the service.

Nursing Director Jeon Ok-bun said, “A Happy Call is more than a phone call to check a patient’s condition; it is a process of communication that listens to the patient, empathizes with them and conveys sincerity.” She added, “We will strive to make these calls not just a way to hear patients’ voices, but a means of improving the actual patient experience.”

Discharged patients who received Happy Calls gave positive responses, including, “I was a little worried after I got home, but the call put my mind at ease,” “It was helpful to be told again how to take my medication,” and “I had a question, and it was nice to be able to ask again.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

A nursing team leader on a ward at Ilsan Paik Hospital calls a discharged patient through the Happy Call service to check on their health and recovery and provide guidance on medication and health care after discharge.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.