“Children leave without getting vaccinated”... NIP pediatric flu vaccine shortage prompts calls for supply measures

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the influenza (flu) outbreak arriving more than a month earlier than usual, concerns have emerged that a shortage of National Immunization Program (NIP) pediatric flu vaccines at frontline medical institutions is leaving patients unable to get vaccinated.

The Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals (Chairman Choi Yong-jae, director of Uijeongbu Tuntun Children's Hospital) pointed to vaccine shortages on the ground and strongly urged relevant authorities, including the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and local governments, to establish a real-time vaccine supply management system and promptly devise measures to redistribute vaccines.

The association said, “Some pediatric and adolescent medical institutions in Gyeonggi Province have been out of NIP pediatric flu vaccines for more than two weeks. They asked public health centers for supplies but received only the response that there were no vaccines,” adding, “The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is planning to redistribute vaccines during the season, but medical institutions on the ground are still unable to obtain vaccines when they need them.”

The association went on to urge, “This year, the influenza outbreak began more than a month earlier than usual, with an alert issued as early as September 11, and there are particularly many school-age children among the patients. Relevant authorities must investigate the extent of the shortages and put supply measures in place as soon as possible, so that children are not turned away because vaccines are unavailable when vaccination is most urgent.”

Chairman Choi Yong-jae emphasized, “NIP pediatric flu vaccines should be allocated rationally from the start of the vaccination program, but this has not happened, so every year some medical institutions have surplus vaccines while others face shortages at the same time. Vaccines and other biological products require a supply management system that reflects each hospital’s inventory in real time.” He added, “If cold-chain monitoring is in place, hospitals should be able to transfer even vaccines already in storage to locations where they are needed,” and, “Institutional safeguards must also be established so that neither the hospital providing the vaccines nor the one receiving them suffers a loss.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Chairman Choi Yong-jae of the Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.