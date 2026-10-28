Pediatric Emergency Medicine Society: “Police obstructed emergency room care and still refuse to apologize... They must take responsibility for the collapse of pediatric emergency care”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine (the Society) demanded a public apology and measures to prevent a recurrence from the police, saying care was disrupted during a search and seizure at a pediatric emergency medical center.

In a statement issued on the 28th, the Society strongly criticized the police investigation methods and their answers during the parliamentary audit, in connection with the search-and-seizure operation at a pediatric emergency medical center discussed at the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee’s comprehensive audit the previous day.

The Society rebutted the police’s explanation that care had not been disrupted because there were no patients in the emergency room at the time of the search and seizure, calling it “a clear distortion of the facts.” It said pediatric emergency medical centers cannot be run on the assumption that there will be times when they have no patients, and that urgent treatment and prescriptions were underway at the time.

According to the Society, police visited the emergency center three times on the day of the search and seizure and walked through clinical areas at various times. The Society criticized the police’s explanation that they waited for the patient to be discharged before searching an empty emergency room, saying the treatment rooms and beds targeted in the investigation were not empty and that the explanation was an attempt to evade responsibility for disrupting care.

The Society also took issue with police arriving at the scene before treatment of the child patient who died had been completed. It said detectives and a forensic investigation team arrived while treatment and prescriptions were still ongoing, even after the child had received cardiopulmonary resuscitation for about an hour. It also alleged that they stayed at the center for about 40 minutes, requested an interview with the attending specialist, and filmed clinical areas without consent.

The Society also criticized the police for shifting responsibility for their response at the scene to jurisdictional issues. Since officers were dispatched to the emergency room and affected the provision of care, the Society argued, they should not evade responsibility on the grounds of jurisdiction.

Questions were also raised about whether police executed the warrant without properly identifying even the medical staff targeted by the search. The Society said police sent the hospital a letter on the 26th, the day before the parliamentary audit, requesting the personal details of the medical staff who treated the child patient who died. It argued that trying to identify the attending medical staff only after carrying out the search showed that police had not adequately established even the basic facts of the investigation in advance.

The Society called on police to transparently disclose how they decided to conduct the search and the internal decision-making process, despite not having identified the attending doctor.

The Society also strongly objected to the police expressing a sentiment to the effect that it was “unfortunate” at the parliamentary audit instead of apologizing. It criticized the police, saying, “The word ‘unfortunate,’ offered instead of an apology and an expression of regret, is an insult to the medical staff on the front lines.” It went on to ask whether the police would repeat the same position even if an excessive use of state power paralyzed a pediatric emergency medical center and left child patients unable to receive timely treatment.

The Society said that, immediately after the parliamentary audit, more medical staff at Ajou University Hospital’s pediatric emergency center had continued submitting resignation letters. It said extreme fatigue and humiliation, along with despair that the situation would be difficult to improve, were driving medical staff to leave.

The Society made the following demands of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency: ▲apologize to frontline medical staff and the public for the disruption of care and the controversy over testimony at the parliamentary audit; ▲disclose the reasons for conducting the search without identifying even the attending doctor, as well as the internal decision-making process; ▲establish by November guidelines for dispatching officers to emergency rooms and responding at the scene following 112 calls; and ▲make the guidelines public once established and formally report them to the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee.

The Society warned that large-scale departures of medical staff were expected if its demands were not met, and that the police would be responsible if this paralyzed care at pediatric emergency medical centers nationwide and harmed child patients.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.