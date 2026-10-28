Harvard Medical School Professor Pepin Selected for the ‘KY Cha Stem Cell Award’; Research on Hormone Production by Ovarian Stromal Cells Draws Attention

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] CHA Medical Center announced that Professor David Pepin of Harvard Medical School had been selected to receive the 13th KY Cha Award in Reproductive Medicine at the 82nd annual meeting of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), held at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland, United States.

The KY Cha Stem Cell Award was established by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in 2011 to honor the achievements of Kwang Yul Cha, head of the Global Research Institute at CHA Medical Center and CHA Bio Group, for his contributions to infertility treatment and the development of stem cell and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Cha led advances in reproductive medicine, becoming the first in the world to successfully culture immature oocytes in vitro in 1988 and developing a rapid-freezing method for oocytes in 1998. In 1999, he established the world’s first egg bank. Later, at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine meeting held in Hawaii in 2014, egg banking was presented as a standard treatment for infertility and recognized for its clinical value.

This is the only award established by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine to bear the name of an Asian person, and it is presented to researchers who have produced innovative research in infertility and reproductive medicine. Since its establishment, 14 physicians and scientists affiliated with leading universities and research institutions around the world, including Harvard University, Cornell University and the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), have received the award.

This year’s recipient, Professor Pepin, was honored for his research, “Extrafollicular Ovarian Steroidogenesis: Stromal Hormone Production as a Therapeutic Target in Ovarian Aging.”

The study focused on the hormone-producing function of ovarian stromal cells, tissue outside the follicles, during ovarian aging. The ovaries produce female hormones such as estrogen as well as supporting the maturation of eggs and ovulation. A decline in ovarian function with age can affect fertility and women’s overall health.

Professor Pepin proposed the hormone-producing function of ovarian stromal cells as a new therapeutic target for addressing ovarian aging. By looking beyond research centered on follicles and eggs to examine the roles of the different cells that make up the ovaries, the work is expected to help explain the mechanisms of ovarian aging and inform strategies to address declining ovarian function.

Professor Pepin is an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and associate director of the pediatric surgery research laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His research focuses on ovarian biology and women’s reproductive health. After earning his doctorate from the University of Ottawa in Canada, he has conducted translational research aimed at applying basic research findings to clinical practice, focusing on the development of the female reproductive system, ovarian physiology and ovarian cancer.

In particular, he investigates how Anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) affects follicular development and ovarian function, and researches new contraceptive methods, infertility treatments and ways to preserve fertility in patients undergoing cancer treatment. In 2021, he co-founded Oviva Therapeutics, a biotechnology company in the field of women’s reproductive health, and is also involved in developing treatments aimed at improving ovarian function and extending women’s healthspan.

Based on these research achievements, he received the Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR) Early Career Investigator Award in 2022 and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine’s Innovative Medicine Lecture Award in 2023, among other honors.

Meanwhile, Kwang Yul Cha has expanded his research from reproductive medicine into stem cell and regenerative medicine, while continuing to build research infrastructure, nurture talent and support researchers. Recently, he has given lectures in Korea and abroad on “K-Cell” and “Longevity,” which use age-reversal stem cells, sharing his vision for extending healthspan and the future of medicine through stem cell and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Cha also supports researchers and establishes academic awards to advance reproductive medicine, stem cell research and regenerative medicine. Awards named after him are presented not only by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, but also by the Korean Stem Cell Society and the Korean Society for Reproductive Medicine, among others. The Asian Cell Therapy Organization (ACTO) also recognizes outstanding researchers and promotes their work through the Kwang Yul Cha Outstanding Presentation Award.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

Kwang Yul Cha, head of the Global Research Institute at CHA Medical Center and CHA Bio Group (left), and Professor David Pepin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.