Thief swallows luxury earring worth 1 billion won... police recover it two weeks later

Photo credit: CNN, ABC

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in the United States was found to have stolen a diamond earring worth 1 billion won from a luxury jewelry store and swallowed it while being arrested.

Police monitored him for about two weeks until the earring passed from his body, and the serial number engraved on the jewelry confirmed it as evidence of the crime.

According to U.S. media outlets including CNN and ABC, Jayson Gilder stood trial on charges of stealing an earring from a luxury jewelry store in Orlando, Florida. He was found guilty of robbery and grand theft, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7 (local time).

Prosecutors said that in February 2025, Gilder posed as an agent negotiating a jewelry purchase on behalf of a professional basketball player at a Tiffany & Co. store in an Orlando shopping mall. After deceiving staff into letting him inspect the high-priced jewelry, he grabbed items worth more than $760,000 (about 1 billion won), including earrings, and tried to flee.

Investigators determined that he used violence against a store employee in the process. An employee knocked a diamond ring he had also tried to take from his hand, and it was recovered at the scene.

Gilder fled by car after leaving the store. Police immediately pursued the vehicle and caught him. Officers at the scene saw Gilder trying to swallow something in his mouth.

An X-ray taken afterward revealed a foreign object in his digestive tract. Prosecutors said Gilder had swallowed the earring to conceal evidence. Investigators monitored his condition for about two weeks until the earring passed from his body. They then cleaned the recovered jewelry and sent it to Tiffany & Co. for appraisal. A store representative checked the engraved markings and serial number and confirmed that they matched the stolen earring.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.