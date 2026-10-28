“Fruit fell from a street tree”... Newborn held in mother’s arms dies after being struck on the head

File photo | Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tragedy occurred in Argentina when a 12-day-old newborn, held in the mother’s arms, died after being struck on the head by an avocado that fell from a tree.

The baby’s mother said that although multiple complaints had been filed before the accident requesting that the trees in front of the kindergarten be pruned, the local government had failed to respond appropriately.

According to local media outlets including TN, the accident occurred at around 8 a.m. local time on the 22nd near the entrance to a kindergarten in the city of Quilmes, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. The mother had left home to take her 5-year-old son to kindergarten and was holding her 12-day-old son in her arms.

At that moment, a fruit fell from one of the three avocado trees near the kindergarten entrance and struck the baby hard on the head. The baby reportedly suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding.

Other parents and kindergarten teachers nearby helped the mother and called for emergency assistance, but the rescue team was delayed.

About 30 minutes later, the baby’s father took the child to the hospital himself. The baby underwent emergency surgery and was treated in the intensive care unit, but the condition worsened and the baby eventually died.

The family raised concerns about tree maintenance at the site of the accident. The baby’s mother claimed that the kindergarten had filed multiple complaints requesting tree pruning since last year, but had received no response from city authorities. The family said there had been an accident at the site before.

She criticized city officials, saying they came to tend to the trees only after the baby was injured: “They came to prune the trees out of public view.” Local reports said the pruning work was carried out two days after the accident.

Quilmes city authorities, however, said the tree was in good condition and that its fruit had fallen naturally. Whether there was negligence in maintaining the tree, and whether the complaints filed beforehand were in fact left unaddressed, are matters that must be established through an investigation.

After the baby died, local investigators reclassified the case from negligent injury to negligent homicide. They are continuing their investigation and questioning people involved.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.