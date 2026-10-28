Yuhan Corporation’s cultural complex ‘Willow House’ wins grand prize at the 2026 Korea Space Culture Awards

◇Willow House. Photo courtesy of Yuhan Corporation

Yuhan Corporation’s cultural complex, Willow House, won the Presidential Award, the grand prize at the 2026 Korea Space Culture Awards.

The Space Culture Awards, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Institute of Architects, recognize spaces that contribute to improving the quality of people’s cultural lives. This year marks the awards’ 21st edition.

Willow House, which opened last June, received high praise for preserving the red-brick exterior and architectural value of the former headquarters building in Daebang-dong, Seoul, completed in 1962, while removing the outer fence and opening the site to the public.

Inside, the space was developed to include the Yuhan Archive, which introduces the life of founder Dr. Ilhan New and the company’s history; Willow Ground, a cultural and social space; and Willow Park, a garden.

A Yuhan Corporation representative said, “We will continue to share the company’s founding spirit, history and vision for the future with the public through Willow House, and develop it into a hub for mutual growth alongside the local community.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.