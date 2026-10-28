Yonsei Sarang Hospital back under scrutiny in parliamentary audit... Rep. Jo Bae-sook calls for renewed probe into alleged proxy surgeries and review of reimbursement clawbacks

People Power Party Rep. Jo Bae-sook (left) questioning Health and Welfare Minister Jeong Eun-kyung. Photo: National Assembly Broadcasting System

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Yonsei Sarang Hospital, a Seoul-based joint specialty hospital, has come under scrutiny again during a parliamentary audit.

In addition to controversy surrounding stem cell storage company Skyve, allegations raised during the audit included proxy surgeries and claims that the hospital advertised cartilage regeneration effects for injections of autologous adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) used to treat knee osteoarthritis.

Health and Welfare Minister Jeong Eun-kyung said she would look into the need to reinvestigate the proxy surgery allegations and the possibility of recovering National Health Insurance reimbursements, and would also review the SVF advertising and stem cell storage issues with relevant agencies.

At a comprehensive parliamentary audit by the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee on the 27th, People Power Party Rep. Jo Bae-sook called for a new investigation, saying a 2024 joint government probe into Yonsei Sarang Hospital had been inadequate.

At the 2024 parliamentary audit, allegations of proxy surgery emerged after it became known that claims had been submitted for medical fees as if one doctor at Yonsei Sarang Hospital had performed about 4,000 surgeries a year. In December that year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Health Insurance Service, the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, and the Seocho-gu Public Health Center conducted a joint investigation, but reportedly found no violations.

Jo pointed out that the investigation covered only 55 surgeries performed from 2022 to 2024, excluding surgeries from 2019 to 2021 that are currently being addressed in related court proceedings. She said that, among the 55 cases investigated, there were as many as eight days on which claims were filed for 15 surgeries and at least 60 outpatient visits in a single day.

Jo criticized the investigators, saying, “The investigation team concluded that it could not confirm falsified records, relying on the hospital’s explanation that the director had participated in key surgical procedures for 10 to 15 minutes.” She asked, “Did they end the investigation after listening only to the hospital?” She also questioned whether they had adequately reviewed patient accounts and interviewed people involved, in addition to examining outpatient and surgical records.

Jo also noted that the hospital director is on trial on charges of having medical-device company employees perform surgeries. Citing testimony by a company employee given during the trial and promotional videos from the hospital, she called for a renewed investigation into whether nonmedical personnel took part in surgeries. She also noted that the hospital had explained away cases in which a company employee drilled into bone or inserted a pin as mere assistance.

She also cited a Supreme Court precedent stating that when a nonmedical person participates in medical treatment alongside a doctor, reimbursement for that treatment cannot lawfully be paid.

Jo urged Jeong to consider recovering reimbursements that had been improperly claimed without waiting for a final ruling in the criminal trial, given that relevant evidence exists.

Jeong replied, “I came here without having gotten up to speed on the details of this matter, so I will check. I will confirm whether a new investigation is needed and whether the reimbursements can be recovered, and report back separately.”

Advertising about the effects of SVF injections also came under scrutiny.

An SVF injection is a procedure in which stromal vascular fraction extracted from a patient’s own adipose tissue is injected into the knee joint cavity. It was recognized as a new medical technology in June 2024 for the purpose of relieving pain and improving joint function in patients with knee osteoarthritis.

Jo argued that the evaluation of the new medical technology should examine whether the processes for extracting, processing and storing the cells had been sufficiently verified. Her point was that safety and quality control also need to be checked because living cells are injected directly into patients. She took issue with televised remarks by Yonsei Sarang Hospital director Goh Yong-gon and the hospital’s online promotional materials, saying they advertised the treatment as if it regenerated cartilage even though the recognized effects were limited to pain relief and improved joint function.

Jeong replied, “The treatment has not been recognized as having a cartilage-regeneration effect, so advertising it that way is misleading advertising.” She said she would verify the facts and take any necessary action.

Questions were also raised about stem cell storage company Skyve.

Jo alleged that patients at Yonsei Sarang Hospital had signed contracts after being told that they could have adipose-derived stem cells collected and stored, then receive another procedure when needed. She said the company was suspected of having collected storage fees totaling 45 billion won from about 15,000 patients.

Jo also questioned whether patient accounts and related materials had been adequately reviewed after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) responded to the effect that it could not confirm any records of cells being taken out. She stressed that the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the MFDS should not shift responsibility to each other, but should thoroughly investigate the allegations through a joint probe by the relevant agencies.

Jeong replied that she would consult with the MFDS to establish the facts and consider countermeasures regarding the cell bank and cell-processing facility.

Earlier, People Power Party Rep. Joo Ho-young (Daegu Suseong A) had questioned the fairness of the investigation into complaints related to Yonsei Sarang Hospital.

At a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee on the 15th, Joo took issue with the prolonged investigation of complaints related to Yonsei Sarang Hospital, repeated decisions not to refer cases to prosecutors, and the circumstances surrounding the reassignment of cases. He said, “It seems complaints related to Yonsei Sarang Hospital have been dragging on for years at Bangbae Police Station.”

Joo went on to argue that it was inappropriate to reassign cases to a police station that had previously decided there was no basis for charges or not to refer them to prosecutors. He said, “They keep objecting to the no-charge decisions, so I don’t think it’s right to send the cases back there,” and urged, “For cases that have dragged on like this, or where there is distrust of the investigative agency, have a higher-level office look into them.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.