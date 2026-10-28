Foreign Tourist Arrivals Hit an All-Time High, Surpassing 18.94 Million... “Regional Tourism Is Key to the 30 Million- and 40 Million-Visitor Era”

◇ Minister Choi Hwi-young of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) held a press briefing on tourism on the 28th, outlining this year’s achievements in the tourism sector and future policy directions. Photo

The government has unveiled a blueprint to attract 30 million visitors to Korea by promoting regional tourism. It aims to ease the concentration of tourists in the Seoul metropolitan area and spread tourism demand nationwide by linking regional airports with regional content. On the 28th, Choi Hwi-young, the MCST minister, held a press briefing on tourism and outlined this year’s achievements in the sector and future policy directions.

According to the MCST, as of October 27, the number of foreign tourists visiting Korea had surpassed last year’s annual record of 18.94 million, the highest ever. The previous record was broken about two months earlier than last year, and, at the current pace, annual arrivals this year could exceed 20 million. Factors cited behind the increase in inbound tourists include the global spread of Korean (K-) culture, innovation in the tourism industry, and the hospitality of the Korean public. The MCST says government-wide support, including expanded flight services, eased visa issuance, and improved transportation, has also played a part.

The government has made the goal of reaching 30 million inbound visitors a national policy objective and plans to lay the groundwork for attracting 40 million in the long term. Minister Choi said, “Our country’s (market) size exceeds 30 million and is sufficient to accommodate 40 million to 50 million,” expressing his determination to attract more inbound tourists.

◇ Minister Choi Hwi-young of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) held a press briefing on tourism on the 28th, outlining this year’s achievements in the tourism sector and future policy directions. Photo

The government has identified the promotion of regional tourism as a key task. It has taken note of the fact that at least 80% of inbound visitors are currently concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area, limiting the extent to which growth in tourist numbers can boost local economies nationwide. It appears to believe that developing diverse regional tourism infrastructure and content, in particular, will positively influence repeat visits by inbound tourists.

◇ Minister Choi Hwi-young of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) held a press briefing on tourism on the 28th, outlining this year’s achievements in the tourism sector and future policy directions. Photo

A priority initiative for promoting regional tourism is developing five regional airports: Gimhae, Daegu, Cheongju, Muan, and Yangyang. The goal is to create tourism routes connecting regional airports with local attractions and provide support ranging from overseas promotion to easier entry and travel within the country, as well as expanded tourism content. In coordination with programs run by other ministries, the MCST plans to pursue approximately 410 billion won in fiscal support, regulatory exemptions, and AI demonstrations, based on the 2027 government budget proposal. To address lodging infrastructure, the biggest obstacle to promoting regional tourism, it will spend 1.6 billion won on an integrated accommodation information platform and 4 billion won on quality assessments and consulting for lodging businesses. It also plans to provide loans worth 152.3 billion won, using the Future Response Fund, to build large hotels in regional areas.

Along with improving tourism infrastructure, the MCST is working to strengthen the competitiveness of tourism content. It will develop tourism products drawing on local ways of life and Korean Wave content. It plans to spend 7.2 billion won on promoting tourism in traditional markets, 2.5 billion won on “K-Food Road,” which links food streets with cultural tourism, and 5.8 billion won on tourism projects using K-pop performances and K-drama filming locations. It also plans to strengthen content that encourages longer stays and boost local spending by revitalizing regional tourist attractions, developing stay-based programs using Korea Dulle-gil, and supporting cultural tourism festivals. Minister Choi said, “Alongside the number of inbound visitors, a key indicator of tourism policy, we will also manage qualitative aspects and actively respond to concerns about overtourism.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.