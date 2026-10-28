“Electrocuted by a high-voltage wire while spitting from the 3rd floor”: Man in his 60s dies in ‘tragedy’

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 60s died in India after being electrocuted by a nearby high-voltage wire while spitting chewing tobacco from a third-floor balcony.

Local residents suggested that the man may have been electrocuted when his saliva came into contact with the wire.

According to local media outlets including The Times of India, on the afternoon of the 23rd local time, A, a 65-year-old man living in the Vidisha area of Madhya Pradesh, India, was electrocuted by a nearby 11,000-volt high-voltage wire as he tried to spit chewing tobacco down from a third-floor balcony.

Local residents suggested that the man may have been electrocuted when the saliva he spat reached the high-voltage wire without breaking apart. He suffered severe burns and, according to local reports, died at the scene. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether the saliva directly carried the current or an electric arc formed between the wire and the man.

Electrical experts explained that saliva contains moisture and dissolved salts, which can conduct electricity.

They said that current could flow if a thin stream of saliva connected a person to an energized conductor. Experts also explained that, depending on the conditions, high-voltage wires can produce an electric arc, in which current passes through the air and jumps to nearby areas, making the situation dangerous if a person is close to the wire, even without direct contact.

After the accident, residents criticized the inadequate maintenance of high-voltage wires around homes. According to local reports, residents and the homeowner said they had repeatedly filed complaints asking for the wires to be moved because they were installed too close to the house, but the relevant authorities had failed to take appropriate action.

Police have taken up the case in connection with the electrocution and are investigating the exact circumstances.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.