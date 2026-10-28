Evezary unveils bedding-design merchandise for 50th anniversary in collaboration with idus

Evezary Co., Ltd., a total sleep care brand, is launching merchandise commemorating its 50th anniversary, featuring bedding designs, in collaboration with idus, a handmade commerce platform.

The commemorative collection comprises 11 lifestyle accessories that reinterpret Evezary’s signature bedding as handmade creations. They will be available through an idus special promotion starting October 26.

Evezary planned this distinctive collaboration to bring the value of its bedding, built up over half a century, into everyday life through a variety of accessories. Ten idus artists took part, each offering a fresh interpretation of Evezary bedding based on their individual styles and distinctive techniques.

For the collaboration, Evezary provided products needed to create the works free of charge and took part in reviewing prototypes and advising on intellectual property (IP). The result was a range of practical and artistic lifestyle accessories, including a bed pouch, a grip accessory and a custom bed storage box. Some items, including the pouch and grip accessory, use fabric from Evezary’s “Como” comforter, capturing the distinctive feel and design of bedding.

A review event for customers is also being held to mark the launch of the commemorative merchandise. Among customers who purchase an item during the special promotion and complete a review and proof of participation, winners will be selected by lottery to receive a “Como” comforter.

Oh Young-dae, deputy head of Evezary’s e-commerce division, said, “For our 50th anniversary, we planned this collaboration to present the materials and designs of Evezary bedding in a new way and help customers experience the brand in various moments of their daily lives.” He added, “We will continue to showcase Evezary’s distinctive designs and values through a range of collaborations and products, and broaden our points of contact with customers.”

Meanwhile, as Evezary marks its 50th anniversary this year, it is continuing to connect with customers and promote its brand values through a range of commemorative initiatives, including this collaboration. Reporter Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.