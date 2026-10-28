Sempio Foods Company Receives Agriculture Minister’s Commendation for Contributions to the Food and Restaurant Industry

Sempio Foods Company received a commendation from the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for its contribution to the development of the food and restaurant industry at the First Korean Food Day Commemorative Ceremony, held on the 23rd at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The recognition is especially meaningful as it came in the first year that Korean Food Day (October 24) was designated a statutory commemorative day, and on the 80th anniversary of Sempio Foods Company’s founding, recognizing its long-standing efforts to share the value of Korean flavors with the world.

Since its founding in 1946, Sempio Foods Company has devoted itself to researching Korean jang and fermentation while upholding its founder’s belief: “We never make or sell anything my family cannot eat.” Rather than resting on its No. 1 position in Korea’s soy sauce market, the company’s sustained research and development efforts have led to the modernization of traditional Korean soy sauce and the creation of innovative products. In 2001, it succeeded in mass-producing traditional Korean soy sauce made with only soybeans and salt, and introduced Clear Joseon Soy Sauce. It later advanced its microbial control technology and developed Yondu, a purely plant-based cooking essence, in 2010. Yondu enhances umami, bringing out the natural flavors of ingredients while reducing the deep color and aroma characteristic of traditional jang. Its value has been recognized through its selection as an innovative product at international food fairs, including an international natural foods fair in 2018 and Anuga in Germany in 2025.

Sempio Foods Company has also continued its research into overseas food cultures and exchanges to broaden the possibilities for using Korean jang around the world. Starting with the Global Jang Project in 2010, it introduced Korean jang and fermentation culture to the global culinary community. Through joint research with Spain’s Alicia Foundation, a culinary science institute, it developed around 150 recipes using Korean jang with European ingredients and cooking methods. The company has also made Korean jang more accessible by introducing products tailored to local consumers’ food cultures and preferences, such as Organic Gochujang, with milder saltiness and spiciness, and Pea Soy Sauce, made with peas instead of soybeans.

A Sempio Foods Company representative said, “It is all the more meaningful that the efforts Sempio Foods Company has made for 80 years to study jang and fermentation—the foundations of Korean cuisine’s flavor—have been recognized on the first Korean Food Day.” The representative added, “Now, when global interest in K-food is higher than ever, we will draw on the research capabilities and experience in food-culture exchanges we have built up to properly share the value of Korean flavors with the world and contribute to the sustainable globalization of Korean cuisine.” Sanghee Jeon, reporter, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.