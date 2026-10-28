d'Alba Launches Upgraded 2026 White Truffle Double Line

Vegan beauty brand d'Alba recently unveiled two products in its White Truffle Double Line, upgraded for 2026 and formulated with 30% Peptide ExosomeTM.

The White Truffle Double Line, formulated with 30% Peptide ExosomeTM, comprises the White Truffle Double Serum & Cream and the White Truffle Double Layer Serum Peptide. The products retain the distinctive formulations and feel of the existing products while strengthening key ingredients and focusing on anti-aging care.

The White Truffle Double Serum & Cream is an all-in-one cream that combines Aqua Serum and Intense Cream in a single container. The hydrating Aqua Serum and nourishing Intense Cream provide moisturizing and firming care in one step, reducing the hassle of applying multiple products in stages. Users can conveniently get the care they need with one product, without buying a serum and cream separately.

With this upgrade, the Aqua Serum now contains 5% panthenol, while the Intense Cream contains 30% Peptide ExosomeTM, d'Alba's proprietary ingredient. The formula also includes 2% niacinamide, focusing on dual functional benefits for brightening and wrinkle improvement.

The White Truffle Double Layer Serum Peptide is a two-phase serum containing moisturizing oil and firming serum in a 3:7 ratio. Formulated with 30% Peptide ExosomeTM, d'Alba's proprietary ingredient, and 1% tocopherol, it offers enhanced care for hydration, radiance, nourishment and firmness.

With this Double Line upgrade, d'Alba has added high-performance ingredients to the distinctive formulas of its existing products, strengthening the competitiveness of its anti-aging skincare products focused on hydration and firmness. The company plans to continue broadening consumers' choices with efficient skincare solutions that make it easy to address a range of skin concerns with a single product, as well as enhanced product performance. Reporter Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.