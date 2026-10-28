Sangmidang Holdings Vice Chairman Heo Jin-su Sets Out to Expand Global Network

Sangmidang Holdings Vice Chairman Heo Jin-su attended an event for Gellert Global Group’s (GGG) global business partners at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to France in Paris on the 18th (local time), where he discussed ways to expand business cooperation with GGG’s senior executives and local European companies.

The event was organized by Charles Kushner, the U.S. ambassador to France, to welcome and encourage GGG’s global key partners. With representatives of around 80 prominent companies from around the world and around 130 people in attendance, Sangmidang Holdings was the only Korean company invited. Vice Chairman Heo held in-depth discussions with key attendees, including GGG Chairman George Gellert and Ambassador Kushner.

Headquartered in the United States, GGG is a global food import and distribution group that supplies products to major North American retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as restaurants, hotels, cruise lines and food manufacturers. It sources around 4,000 types of food from around 60 countries and generates annual revenue of at least $1.7 billion.

Vice Chairman Heo met with GGG’s chairman and senior executives to share updates on their businesses and discuss ways to expand cooperation in the future. The following day, GGG Chairman George Gellert, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner, personally visited Samlip’s booth at SIAL Paris 2026, expressing particular interest in the partnership with Samlip. Samlip and GGG are expected to be able to broaden their cooperation beyond major U.S. supermarkets and foodservice distribution networks to include expansion into the Canadian and Mexican markets.

Vice Chairman Heo also built relationships with the European food-ingredient and bakery manufacturers who had been invited, laying the groundwork for cooperation to expand Samlip’s and Paris Baguette’s presence in Europe in the future.

A Sangmidang Holdings spokesperson said, “The invitation to the residence of the U.S. ambassador to France was a meaningful occasion that further strengthened trust with global partners and built our network for expanding in North American and European markets. We will continue to actively expand our global partnerships and step up efforts to tap overseas markets.” Jeon Sang-hee, reporter nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.