Bosung High School Marks 120th Anniversary; Alumni Wind Orchestra to Perform “Melody for Tomorrow”

A concert celebrating the 120th anniversary of the founding of Bosung Middle and High School will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, at the 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall of Bosung High School.

The concert, hosted by the Bosung Alumni Association (President Park Dong-hyeon, Class 71) and organized by the Bosung Alumni Wind Band Association and Bosung Plus One Wind Orchestra, is titled “Bosung 120th Anniversary Commemorative Concert.” The Bosung Alumni Choir will make a special guest appearance.

The concert’s theme is “Beyond History, A Melody for Tomorrow We Create Together (Bosung, Harmony for Tomorrow).” At the heart of the long-standing traditions and legacy built by Bosung Middle and High School is its founding philosophy, “Heung Hakgyo Ibu Gukga” (“Revive the school to help the nation”). The concert offers an opportunity to revisit, through music by alumni, 120 years of history shaped by this spirit.

To mark the school’s 120th anniversary, the Bosung Alumni Association has been planning and holding a variety of celebratory events this year. Earlier, on September 5, it successfully held a commemorative performance and events at KBS Hall, attended by around 1,000 alumni and guests. The program that day featured performances by several entertainers who graduated from Bosung, followed by celebratory performances from alumni groups and current students.

This commemorative concert is another celebration following those events. The Bosung Plus One Wind Orchestra, made up of alumni, will lead the concert with a wind ensemble, joined by the Bosung Alumni Choir to present a harmony spanning generations.

Yun Ju-won, president of the Bosung Alumni Wind Band Association (Class 70), said, “As this concert has been prepared jointly by the Bosung Alumni Wind Band Association and the Plus One Wind Orchestra, I ask the school, alumni, and everyone involved to take a keen interest and attend.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.